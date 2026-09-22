Bay Atlantic Symphony Announces 2026-2027 Concert Season

Maestro Jed Gaylin planned a season that shows off Bay Atlantic Symphony's range and musicality.

Cellist Rose Bart is featured in a solo this season.

Concertmaster Ruotao Mao performs a solo in the "Valentine's Day Card, with Love" concert.

Season Spans both Intimate Chamber Ensembles and Grand Symphonic and Choral Works

- Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bay Atlantic Symphony shows off its range and musicality in a new season that embraces grandeur and drama but also intimate orchestral encounters. South Jersey's premier professional orchestra features incredible guest soloists as well as its own deep professional musical talent in its five-concert season.

“Many of the season's selections were considered revolutionary in their time but have grown into today's showstoppers,” said Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin.

The season begins Friday, October 30 and Sunday, November 1 with“Mozart Mania!” pairing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's most sublime expressions, from his resplendent and joyful Symphony No. 39 to his intense, personal and confessional "Requiem." Bay Atlantic Symphony musicians are joined by an amazing quartet of vocal soloists and the always impressive 130-member Greater South Jersey Chorus for the opening concert.

The annual“Holiday Cheer” concert, held Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13, features festive favorites that lift voices and spirits to musically celebrate, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas.

“Valentine's Day Card, with Love” is the name of a new concert feature this season. Gaylin performs Mozart's "Kegelstadt Trio" on piano, followed by Johannes Brahms' "Clarinet Quintet" with a special solo violin performance by Concertmaster Ruotao Mao. It is performed Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14.

March brings magic.“It will be hard for the audience not to hum along with the familiar tunes of George Gershwin's 'Rhapsody in Blue' performed by the acclaimed Pianist Sara Davis Buechner,” said Gaylin. Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World" adds even more musical drama. It is performed once only on Sunday, March 2.

Bay Atlantic Symphony performed Sergei Prokofiev's“Peter and the Wolf” for student audiences years ago, but never in a subscription season concert. That changes Sunday, April 25 as Dominican Actor Carol Espinal narrates his own bilingual script for the famed work for the one-time performance. Then a piece considered the most revolutionary in all music - Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 3“Eroica” - brings drive and energy to wrap the season.

Audiences can save on ticket pricing by being a season subscriber to at least four of the five concerts. Season subscriptions and single ticket sales are available through the Bay Atlantic Symphony's website .

Concert Schedule:

Rowan College of South Jersey, Vineland

Guaracini Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 30, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 13, 3 p.m. (on-stage seating)

Stockton University, Galloway Township

Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 1, 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 2 p.m.

Sunday, February 14, 2 p.m. Campus Center Theatre

Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 25, 2 p.m.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and communities. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information visit or contact Lisa Simon at... or 856.857.6555 x22.

Lisa Simon

SPRYTE Communications

+1 856-857-6555 ext. 22

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Bay Atlantic Symphony Announces 2026-2027 Concert Season News Provided By SPRYTE Communications September 22, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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