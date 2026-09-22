403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ROME’S CULT FAVOURITE BONCI BRINGS A FULL ITALIAN DINING EXPERIENCE TO DUBAI
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Gabriele Bonci, known as the “Michelangelo of Pizza”, brings his famous Roman pizza al taglio and a wider Italian dining experience to Chef’s Society at City Centre Mirdif.
One of Rome’s most popular culinary names has made its way to Dubai. Bonci is now bringing a full Italian dine-in experience to Chef’s Society at City Centre Mirdif, with Gabriele Bonci’s celebrated Roman pizza al taglio remaining at the heart of the concept. Brought to the UAE by Culinary Loft Restaurant LLC, Bonci Dubai expands the experience for the local market with freshly prepared pasta dishes, Italian main courses, breakfast, starters, salads and desserts.
At Bonci Dubai, pizza can be enjoyed in two ways. Guests dining at the restaurant can order from a fixed selection of pizzas in specific sizes, freshly prepared to order. For those choosing pizza by the slice or for takeaway, the traditional Roman pizza al taglio experience remains available at the counter, where pizzas are displayed in large rectangular trays. Guests choose their preferred variety and portion before the pizza is cut with scissors, weighed and priced accordingly.
The experience may start with the way Bonci serves its pizza, but what sets it apart is what goes into making it. At the heart of it all is the dough. Bonci uses a signature flour mix and a 48-hour fermentation process designed to create a base that is light and airy on the inside, crisp on the outside and deeper in flavour. It is a process where time, technique and ingredients all play their part.
At the live pizza station, guests can watch the pizzaiolo stretching and working the dough, while a curated display of freshly baked, colourful pizza al taglio trays showcases the different combinations available at the counter.
Gabriele Bonci has become one of the most recognised names in the world of pizza, known for the creativity, craft and philosophy behind his approach. “We are not pizza. We are philosophy,” says Gabriele Bonci.
It is a simple line that captures the thinking behind Bonci. Pizza may be what he is best known for, but behind it is a much deeper approach to food, craftsmanship, agriculture and care. The pizza selection at Bonci Dubai ranges from classic tomato and white based pizzas to varieties featuring eggplant and zucchini, onion, or potato bases. Beyond its signature pizza, Bonci Dubai has been developed as a broader Italian dine-in experience. Guests can choose from freshly prepared pasta dishes and Italian main courses, alongside breakfast, starters, salads and desserts. Menu highlights include Genovese Ragù and Potato & Parmigiano pizzas, Truffle Pasta and Mushroom Pasta, alongside Italian mains such as Chicken Cacciatore and Milanese-style cutlets.
Location: Chef’s Society, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
Opening hours: Daily from 9:00 am to midnight.
Prices start at: AED 50
One of Rome’s most popular culinary names has made its way to Dubai. Bonci is now bringing a full Italian dine-in experience to Chef’s Society at City Centre Mirdif, with Gabriele Bonci’s celebrated Roman pizza al taglio remaining at the heart of the concept. Brought to the UAE by Culinary Loft Restaurant LLC, Bonci Dubai expands the experience for the local market with freshly prepared pasta dishes, Italian main courses, breakfast, starters, salads and desserts.
At Bonci Dubai, pizza can be enjoyed in two ways. Guests dining at the restaurant can order from a fixed selection of pizzas in specific sizes, freshly prepared to order. For those choosing pizza by the slice or for takeaway, the traditional Roman pizza al taglio experience remains available at the counter, where pizzas are displayed in large rectangular trays. Guests choose their preferred variety and portion before the pizza is cut with scissors, weighed and priced accordingly.
The experience may start with the way Bonci serves its pizza, but what sets it apart is what goes into making it. At the heart of it all is the dough. Bonci uses a signature flour mix and a 48-hour fermentation process designed to create a base that is light and airy on the inside, crisp on the outside and deeper in flavour. It is a process where time, technique and ingredients all play their part.
At the live pizza station, guests can watch the pizzaiolo stretching and working the dough, while a curated display of freshly baked, colourful pizza al taglio trays showcases the different combinations available at the counter.
Gabriele Bonci has become one of the most recognised names in the world of pizza, known for the creativity, craft and philosophy behind his approach. “We are not pizza. We are philosophy,” says Gabriele Bonci.
It is a simple line that captures the thinking behind Bonci. Pizza may be what he is best known for, but behind it is a much deeper approach to food, craftsmanship, agriculture and care. The pizza selection at Bonci Dubai ranges from classic tomato and white based pizzas to varieties featuring eggplant and zucchini, onion, or potato bases. Beyond its signature pizza, Bonci Dubai has been developed as a broader Italian dine-in experience. Guests can choose from freshly prepared pasta dishes and Italian main courses, alongside breakfast, starters, salads and desserts. Menu highlights include Genovese Ragù and Potato & Parmigiano pizzas, Truffle Pasta and Mushroom Pasta, alongside Italian mains such as Chicken Cacciatore and Milanese-style cutlets.
Location: Chef’s Society, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
Opening hours: Daily from 9:00 am to midnight.
Prices start at: AED 50
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment