Watch: Sheikh Ahmed Laid To Rest At Umm Hurair Cemetery After Funeral Prayers

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid has been laid to rest on September 22 at the Umm Hurair Cemetery in Dubai.

Shortly after funeral prayers were performed at the Zabeel Mosque in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed's mortal remains were transported in an ambulance to the Umm Hurair Cemetery.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Ahmed bin Mohammed, Ahmed bin Saeed, and Mansour bin Mohammed were seen escorting the mortal remains of Sheikh Ahmed to the cemetery.

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Royals, including Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum, could be seen participating in the burial rites, as citizens gathered at the site in mourning. After the rites were completed, a short prayer was performed at the cemetery.

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who was the former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai and the emirate's founder. Sheikh Ahmed served as the Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Services, and was President of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Dubai has declared an official 10-day mourning period with flags to be flown at half-mast across the emirate.

Condolences will be received for three days. They will be received on Tuesday, from 4pm until Maghrib prayer; and on Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am until Dhuhr prayer, and after Asr prayer until Maghrib prayer.

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed, royals attend funeral prayers for Sheikh Ahmed Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum passes away; 10-day mourning declared in Dubai

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