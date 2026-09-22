Telangana CM Orders Quick Release Of Funds For Compensation To Rape Victims

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to release funds through the 'Green Channel' for compensation to the victims of sexual assault from the SC and ST communities.

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the implementation of the State-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

This was the first time after the formation of Telangana State that the State-level High-Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting on the Act was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Committee reviewed the implementation of the Act, cases registered, investigation, trial proceedings, case resolution, and the assistance and rehabilitation provided to victims till date.

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that the government was responding to the incidents of sexual assault on humanitarian grounds. Numerous welfare schemes have also been launched to uplift the SC and ST communities, including providing fine rice and nutritious food to the Dalit and tribal groups in the state, he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government was moving forward inspired by the spirit of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and allocating funds in proportion to population demographics.

Dalits constituted 31 per cent of the total beneficiaries of 'Indiramma' houses, and 17 per cent of 'Indiramma' houses were sanctioned to STs (Scheduled Tribes).

The government was also providing breakfast to 27.5 lakh students across the state, from nursery to the 12th grade. CM Revanth Reddy recalled that Indira Gandhi distributed assigned land titles (pattas) covering 25 lakh acres to the SC and STs who considered 'Indiramma' as their beloved mother.

The Chief Minister emphasised that education alone transforms lives and the problems cannot be resolved unless the marginalised communities are provided quality education.

He appealed to the communities to encourage their children to pursue education and sports.

“Let us work towards the development of these communities, rising above politics," he added

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, Government Advisor Shabbir Ali, MPs -- Mallu Ravi, Balaram Naik and Kadiyam Kavya; MLAs Thota Laxmikantha Rao, Medipalli Satyam, Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, Vemula Veeresham, Mandula Samuel, Matta Ragamayi, Vedma Bojju, and Murali Naik; MLC Gorati Venkanna; Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and DGP CV Anand and Chairpersons and members of the SC/ST Commissions; and senior officials were present in the meeting.