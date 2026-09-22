72Nd National Film Awards: Mammootty Receives Standing Ovation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty, who was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in 'Bramayugam' received a standing ovation at the recently concluded ceremony.

The actor took to the stage to receive the honour from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at the official awards ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat. As the actor was conferred the honour as per the official state protocol of the National Awards, attendees gave him a standing ovation as a mark of respect for his service to the medium of cinema.

Bramayugam is a period horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It also starred Arjun Ashokan, and Siddharth Bharathan. It is set in 17th-century Kerala, and follows Thevan, a young folk singer who seeks shelter at an isolated mansion and finds himself trapped in a sinister world controlled by the enigmatic Kodumon Potti, played by Mammootty.

The film was shot entirely in black and white, and creates an eerie, oppressive atmosphere while drawing on Kerala folklore, mythology and themes of power, caste and exploitation.

Mammootty is one of the biggest screen legends of India with a career spanning 45 years. He made his screen debut in 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal', and established himself as a leading actor during the 1980s. He has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor, seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. He has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English-language films. In 2026, the Government of India also awarded him the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the arts.

The actor shared the National Award for Best Actor with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was feted for his work in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.