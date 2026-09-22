Bihar: Rohini Acharya Hits Back At Manjhi Over Jamui Encounter Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) Political tensions in Bihar escalated on Tuesday after Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the Jamui molestation case, prompting a sharp response from Tejashwi's elder sister Rohini Acharya.

The controversy followed police action against Nandan Yadav, identified as the main accused in the Jamui case involving a teenage girl. He sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during a police encounter on Tuesday, according to reports. Another accused, Hare Ram Yadav, was also injured during the police action.

Manjhi, in a post on X, referred to Tejashwi's earlier remarks about Yadavs being his“brothers” and suggested that Tejashwi might now claim Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had had his“brother” shot. He added that the state government would not spare those involved in such incidents.

Responding on X, Rohini Acharya accused Manjhi of using inappropriate and divisive language over a sensitive criminal case. She said his remarks reflected a deterioration in his“mental balance and political judgment”. She questioned why a Union Minister would resort to“cheap and crude rhetoric” instead of expressing concern or calling for strict action against those responsible.

Acharya argued that criminals should not be identified with a particular religion or caste. She accused Manjhi of attempting to associate the alleged actions of an individual with the wider Yadav community. She asked whether a person accused of a crime could be treated as a representative of an entire caste.

She further pointed out that members of the Yadav community are associated with different political parties across Bihar and the country, including the BJP, JD(U), HAM and others. She questioned whether an entire caste, its leaders or a political party could be held responsible for the alleged actions of one individual.

“Justice means punishing criminals, not defaming or targeting an entire caste,” Acharya said, criticising what she described as divisive political rhetoric.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of the September 19 incident in Jamui involving two Class 10 students, including a girl. Police registered a case after a video of the alleged incident surfaced and identified several suspects. Police initially arrested three people, while others remain at large.

The incident has since become a political flashpoint, with opposition leaders questioning the state government's handling of the case and ruling alliance leaders defending the police response. The investigation into the Jamui case is continuing.