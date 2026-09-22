Kerala: CPI (M) Alleges Congress-BJP Deal To Target Pinarayi

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 22 (IANS) The political battle over the CMRL-Exalogic case took an unusual turn on Tuesday, with the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) levelling sharply contrasting allegations against the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan accused Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan of acting as the“B team of PM Modi” and alleged a Congress-BJP understanding to target former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and weaken the CPI(M).

Govindan questioned the UDF government's decision to order a Crime Branch investigation based on the Enforcement Directorate's communication in the monthly-payment case. He alleged that the Congress and BJP had joined hands to finish the CPI(M) in Kerala.

The BJP, however, took the opposite position. Party MLA V. Muraleedharan alleged that the Crime Branch probe was part of a UDF-LDF understanding to shield Vijayan from a more effective investigation.

He asked why another preliminary investigation was necessary when the Income Tax Department, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, and the ED had already conducted inquiries.

Muraleedharan said the Vigilance Department should have investigated the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“If the government was sincere in pursuing the matter, it should hand over the investigation to the CBI,” he added.

The contrasting allegations have placed the UDF government in the middle of a political crossfire. CPI(M) insists the government is acting against Vijayan as part of a Congress-BJP deal, while the BJP claims the Crime Branch probe is meant to protect him.

The government has maintained that it is initiating the investigation based on the ED communication and that further action will follow in accordance with law.

The CMRL-Exalogic case concerns alleged financial transactions involving CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to Vijayan's daughter, Veena T. The ED had sought further investigation into the matter. Veena's husband, CPI(M) legislator and former State Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, is also under the probe scanner.

The competing charges have created an unusual political situation in which both CPI(M) and BJP are questioning the same government from opposite sides, one alleging it is targeting Vijayan, and the other alleging it is protecting him.