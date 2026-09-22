IQ-EQ Appoints Anil Ponnampalam As Managing Director, Fund Platform And Solutions, APAC And Middle East

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This appointment marks an important milestone in the continued growth and evolution of IQ-EQ's Fund Platform and Solutions business across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Anil has played an instrumental role in the success of the business over the past decade and was closely involved in building its private markets offering from inception. Most recently, he served as Director, Head of Business and Investments, Private Markets, Fund Platform and Solutions, APAC and Middle East.

Anil brings more than 20 years of collective investment and management experience across private, public and capital markets. Prior to joining Gordian Capital, he managed assets for a wide range of institutional clients at financial institutions and investment firms.

In his new role, Anil assumes overall responsibility for IQ-EQ's Fund Platform and Solutions business across APAC and the Middle East, spanning both private and public markets. Reporting to Sridhar Nagarajan, Regional CEO for APAC, and working closely with Richard Surrency, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anil will also join IQ-EQ's APAC regional management team and will serve on the boards of the fund management entities in APAC and the Middle East. He will lead the strategic direction, commercial growth, and operational performance of the business, while partnering with colleagues across IQ-EQ to further strengthen and scale its platform and client offering.

John Legrand, Deputy Group CEO at IQ-EQ, said:“Anil's appointment reflects both the strength of our Fund Platform and Solutions business and the depth of talent we have within the team. His specialist market knowledge, long-standing client relationships and collaborative leadership style make him exceptionally well placed to lead the next phase of growth for this important business across APAC and the Middle East.”

Anil commented:“I am grateful for the opportunity to take on the role at such an exciting inflection point in our journey and delighted to be part of the team tasked to drive and contribute to IQ-EQ's next phase of growth. The transition to IQ-EQ presents an extraordinary opportunity to combine our specialist fund platform expertise with the Group's global scale, reach and broader capabilities. I look forward to working alongside colleagues across the region and globally to provide solutions for our clients and service their needs as we continue to build on our strong market position.”

Following IQ-EQ's 2025 acquisition of Gordian Capital and its subsequent transition to the IQ-EQ brand earlier this year, the business is well positioned to connect its established fund platform expertise with IQ-EQ's global network and full-service capabilities. Anil will play a key role in helping clients access the full breadth of those capabilities while leading the continued development of the business across APAC and the Middle East.

Anil succeeds Mark Voumard, who has stepped down from the managing director role as part of a planned leadership transition. Mark will continue to support the business as Senior Advisor, Fund Platform and Solutions, APAC and Middle East, helping to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. He will also continue to serve on the boards of the fund management entities in the region.

IQ-EQ is a global, top-tier investor services group with an unrivalled offering to meet the administration, compliance and reporting needs of the private markets investment sector worldwide.

Our people-first, technology-powered services are underpinned by a Group-wide commitment to sustainability and best-in-class technology including a global data platform and innovative proprietary tools supported by in-house experts.

Above all, what makes us different is our people. Operating as trusted partners to our clients, we deliver intelligent solutions through a combination of well-honed technical expertise and strong relationships based on deep understanding. We're driven by our Group purpose, to power people and possibilities.

We employ 6,500+ people across 25 jurisdictions and have assets under administration exceeding US$950 billion. Our global client base includes fund managers, pension and sovereign wealth funds, family offices and multinational companies, and we work with 13 of the world's top 15 private equity firms* and 19 of the top 25 private debt firms**.

To find out more about IQ-EQ visit iqeq

* According to Private Equity International (PEI) 300 – 2025 ranking** According to Private Debt Investor (PDI) 200 – 2025 ranking