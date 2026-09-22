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Global Manager Group Introduces FSSC 22000 Version 7 Documentation Kit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September, 2026 – Global Manager Group has announced its FSSC 22000 Version 7 Documentation Kit, a comprehensive documentation solution designed to support organizations in developing, documenting, and implementing a FSSC 22000 food safety management system. The documentation kit provides more than 197 editable MS-Word files covering key requirements of the FSSC 22000 Scheme Version 7.0.
Implementing FSSC 22000 requires organizations to establish documented processes, operational controls, food safety procedures, HACCP-based documentation, records, and evidence of effective implementation. Preparing these documents from the beginning can require significant time and resources. The FSSC 22000 documents provide structured sample materials that organizations can customize according to their products, processes, organizational structure, and food safety requirements.
Supporting Practical FSSC 22000 Implementation
The FSSC 22000 documents are prepared according to Version 7 requirements and are provided in MS-Word format, allowing organizations to customize them with their name, logo, processes, and other relevant details. This allows food organizations to use the documentation as a structured starting point rather than developing every document from scratch.
The documentation also supports food safety teams, consultants, and management personnel by providing examples of procedures, operational controls, HACCP-related records, and audit questions. According to the product information, the documents are written in plain English and are intended to provide a practical model for developing a food safety management system without unnecessary paperwork.
Key Highlights of the FSSC 22000 Documentation Kit
. More than 197 editable MS-Word files
. FSSC 22000 Version 7 food safety manual
. 18 FSSC 22000 procedures and 35 SOPs
. 75 sample forms and templates
. HACCP documentation and food safety records
. Process approach documentation
. Management review meeting documents
. FSSC 22000 audit checklist with 750+ questions
. FSSC 22000 Version 7 compliance matrix
. Customizable documents for organizational requirements
. Soft-copy delivery for convenient access
The FSSC 22000 Version 7 Documentation Kit is available through the Global Manager Group product platform. Organizations can review the available demonstration materials and documentation details before purchasing the package.
For food manufacturers and other applicable organizations preparing for FSSC 22000 certification, structured documentation can help establish consistent processes, organize documented information, support internal audits, and prepare evidence for certification activities.
See the FSSC 22000 documentation in detail by visiting the product page below:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
Implementing FSSC 22000 requires organizations to establish documented processes, operational controls, food safety procedures, HACCP-based documentation, records, and evidence of effective implementation. Preparing these documents from the beginning can require significant time and resources. The FSSC 22000 documents provide structured sample materials that organizations can customize according to their products, processes, organizational structure, and food safety requirements.
Supporting Practical FSSC 22000 Implementation
The FSSC 22000 documents are prepared according to Version 7 requirements and are provided in MS-Word format, allowing organizations to customize them with their name, logo, processes, and other relevant details. This allows food organizations to use the documentation as a structured starting point rather than developing every document from scratch.
The documentation also supports food safety teams, consultants, and management personnel by providing examples of procedures, operational controls, HACCP-related records, and audit questions. According to the product information, the documents are written in plain English and are intended to provide a practical model for developing a food safety management system without unnecessary paperwork.
Key Highlights of the FSSC 22000 Documentation Kit
. More than 197 editable MS-Word files
. FSSC 22000 Version 7 food safety manual
. 18 FSSC 22000 procedures and 35 SOPs
. 75 sample forms and templates
. HACCP documentation and food safety records
. Process approach documentation
. Management review meeting documents
. FSSC 22000 audit checklist with 750+ questions
. FSSC 22000 Version 7 compliance matrix
. Customizable documents for organizational requirements
. Soft-copy delivery for convenient access
The FSSC 22000 Version 7 Documentation Kit is available through the Global Manager Group product platform. Organizations can review the available demonstration materials and documentation details before purchasing the package.
For food manufacturers and other applicable organizations preparing for FSSC 22000 certification, structured documentation can help establish consistent processes, organize documented information, support internal audits, and prepare evidence for certification activities.
See the FSSC 22000 documentation in detail by visiting the product page below:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
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