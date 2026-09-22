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Masai School Launches Educator Excellence Programme To Advance AI-Ready Teaching
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 22nd September 2026 - Masai School today announced the Masai Educator Excellence Programme (MEEP), an initiative designed to help faculty members, trainers and mentors build stronger learning experiences for an AI-enabled world.
The launch is part of Masai School's Teachers' Day program, which brings together three efforts across the education journey: investing in educators through MEEP, honouring teachers and mentors through a tree dedication initiative and helping government-school students understand how AI is changing the workplace.
Masai School was founded on a simple belief: talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. With many of its learners coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Masai has worked to connect overlooked talent with employability-focused education and career opportunities. Its Teachers' Day programme extends that commitment to the educators and communities that help make those opportunities possible.
BUILDING AI-READY EDUCATORS THROUGH MEEP
MEEP will support educators in designing and delivering effective learning experiences in an AI-enabled environment. Rather than focusing only on AI tools, the programme will bring together pedagogy, instructional design, facilitation and learner engagement with practical applications of AI in teaching.
It will also encourage educators to examine how AI is reshaping assessment, faculty roles and higher education, helping them prepare learners for a workplace that is changing quickly.
A LIVING TRIBUTE TO EDUCATORS
In partnership with SayTrees, Masai School is dedicating trees in Bengaluru to teachers, industry mentors and instructors who have made a lasting contribution to its learning community.
The plantation will include native species such as Banyan, Jamun, Honge, Neem, Cluster Fig, Mahua and Baheda. Each dedicated tree will carry the name of the educator or mentor it honours, and SayTrees will maintain the plantation for three years. Educators will also receive a unique identifier linked to the location of their tree, allowing them to revisit it and follow its growth over time.
TAKING AI LITERACY TO GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS
Masai School will also send industry experts to mentor students in Classes 9 to 12 at government schools. The initiative will introduce students to the role AI is likely to play in their future studies and careers, while helping them better understand the workplace they are preparing to enter.
"Whether it's the tree plantation, MEEP or our mentorship drive in government schools, these initiatives all reflect one belief we hold at Masai: that creating impact and giving back to society has to happen at every level, from the educators who teach to the students who are yet to enter the workforce. As we continue to scale, our goal remains the same." said Prateek Shukla, Founder & CEO at Masai School.
The launch is part of Masai School's Teachers' Day program, which brings together three efforts across the education journey: investing in educators through MEEP, honouring teachers and mentors through a tree dedication initiative and helping government-school students understand how AI is changing the workplace.
Masai School was founded on a simple belief: talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. With many of its learners coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Masai has worked to connect overlooked talent with employability-focused education and career opportunities. Its Teachers' Day programme extends that commitment to the educators and communities that help make those opportunities possible.
BUILDING AI-READY EDUCATORS THROUGH MEEP
MEEP will support educators in designing and delivering effective learning experiences in an AI-enabled environment. Rather than focusing only on AI tools, the programme will bring together pedagogy, instructional design, facilitation and learner engagement with practical applications of AI in teaching.
It will also encourage educators to examine how AI is reshaping assessment, faculty roles and higher education, helping them prepare learners for a workplace that is changing quickly.
A LIVING TRIBUTE TO EDUCATORS
In partnership with SayTrees, Masai School is dedicating trees in Bengaluru to teachers, industry mentors and instructors who have made a lasting contribution to its learning community.
The plantation will include native species such as Banyan, Jamun, Honge, Neem, Cluster Fig, Mahua and Baheda. Each dedicated tree will carry the name of the educator or mentor it honours, and SayTrees will maintain the plantation for three years. Educators will also receive a unique identifier linked to the location of their tree, allowing them to revisit it and follow its growth over time.
TAKING AI LITERACY TO GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS
Masai School will also send industry experts to mentor students in Classes 9 to 12 at government schools. The initiative will introduce students to the role AI is likely to play in their future studies and careers, while helping them better understand the workplace they are preparing to enter.
"Whether it's the tree plantation, MEEP or our mentorship drive in government schools, these initiatives all reflect one belief we hold at Masai: that creating impact and giving back to society has to happen at every level, from the educators who teach to the students who are yet to enter the workforce. As we continue to scale, our goal remains the same." said Prateek Shukla, Founder & CEO at Masai School.
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