403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Intelliarts Releases New White Paper On LLM Costs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Generative AI adoption is accelerating across industries, yet many businesses still struggle to understand a critical question: What does it actually cost to scale large language models (LLMs) in production, and when do these investments start delivering ROI?
Intelliarts, a technology partner specializing in AI and machine learning solutions, has released a new white paper,“The Economics of LLM Adoption: What Executives Should Know Before Investing.” The publication explores the financial and operational realities behind LLM adoption, helping executives move beyond hype toward sustainable, ROI-driven implementation.
The Hidden Economics Behind LLMs
While LLM adoption is often discussed through model capabilities and subscription pricing, the report argues that the real economics of LLMs emerge elsewhere, that is across infrastructure, inference, integration, data governance, and maintenance.
Many businesses launch promising pilots only to discover that production-scale AI systems introduce rising operational complexity and unpredictable costs. According to the white paper, this disconnect explains why many AI initiatives fail to generate measurable business value despite growing investment.
What the White Paper Covers
The guide provides an executive-level framework for evaluating enterprise LLM investments through a system-level perspective rather than a model-centric one. Among the key topics covered:
- Total cost of ownership (TCO) of LLM systems
- Hidden operational and infrastructure costs
- Real-world ROI patterns and break-even timelines
- Most common areas where companies overspend vs. win during LLM adoption
The publication also features practical implementation insights based on Intelliarts' 5-year experience developing AI copilots, GPT-powered contract analysis systems, document intelligence platforms, and domain-specific knowledge assistants.
Download the full white paper here:
About Intelliarts
Intelliarts is a trusted technology partner with over 25 years of experience in software engineering and more than 5 years specializing in AI and machine learning solutions. The company helps optimize workflows by up to 90% and design scalable, cost-efficient AI systems, including LLM applications, AI copilots, RAG architectures, and custom ML solutions.
Intelliarts, a technology partner specializing in AI and machine learning solutions, has released a new white paper,“The Economics of LLM Adoption: What Executives Should Know Before Investing.” The publication explores the financial and operational realities behind LLM adoption, helping executives move beyond hype toward sustainable, ROI-driven implementation.
The Hidden Economics Behind LLMs
While LLM adoption is often discussed through model capabilities and subscription pricing, the report argues that the real economics of LLMs emerge elsewhere, that is across infrastructure, inference, integration, data governance, and maintenance.
Many businesses launch promising pilots only to discover that production-scale AI systems introduce rising operational complexity and unpredictable costs. According to the white paper, this disconnect explains why many AI initiatives fail to generate measurable business value despite growing investment.
What the White Paper Covers
The guide provides an executive-level framework for evaluating enterprise LLM investments through a system-level perspective rather than a model-centric one. Among the key topics covered:
- Total cost of ownership (TCO) of LLM systems
- Hidden operational and infrastructure costs
- Real-world ROI patterns and break-even timelines
- Most common areas where companies overspend vs. win during LLM adoption
The publication also features practical implementation insights based on Intelliarts' 5-year experience developing AI copilots, GPT-powered contract analysis systems, document intelligence platforms, and domain-specific knowledge assistants.
Download the full white paper here:
About Intelliarts
Intelliarts is a trusted technology partner with over 25 years of experience in software engineering and more than 5 years specializing in AI and machine learning solutions. The company helps optimize workflows by up to 90% and design scalable, cost-efficient AI systems, including LLM applications, AI copilots, RAG architectures, and custom ML solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment