New Jersey's Intensifying Rainfall Outpaces Stormwater Infrastructure, Leaving Homeowners To Manage The Consequences

MENAFN - GetNews)"This image presents an illustrative map of New Jersey highlighting areas of varying flood exposure, paired with imagery of intense rainfall and street flooding. The composition reinforces the growing pressure that heavier rain and aging stormwater infrastructure can place on communities across the state."As extreme rainfall intensifies across New Jersey, aging stormwater systems are leaving more homeowners vulnerable to basement flooding and water intrusion. Heritage Renovations Waterproofing of Essex County urges homeowners to identify the true source before choosing a repair. The release examines NJDEP rainfall data, runoff, groundwater, sewer backups, stormwater challenges, and the value of diagnostic assessments and proactive flood resilience.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. - September 22, 2026 - The heavy rains that flooded basements across North Jersey this summer were not anomalies. They are the new normal, according to climate data, and the stormwater systems designed to protect homes were built for a different era.

A 2021 analysis by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection found that extreme rainfall amounts across the state are higher than the federal standards published in NOAA Atlas 14, which relies on data only through the year 2000. The study found that at more than half of the stations analyzed, extreme precipitation amounts are now 2.5% higher than the published standards, with some locations showing increases exceeding 10% for certain storm durations.

“The rainfall data that municipalities use to design drainage systems is outdated,” said Marvin Snipes, Senior Project Manager and Diagnostic Inspector for Heritage Renovations Waterproofing of Essex County.“When a town's storm sewers were engineered decades ago, they were sized for storms that happened less often and dropped less water. Today, those same systems are overwhelmed, and water ends up where it was never supposed to go, including into people's basements.”

The consequences were visible across the region this summer. In July, flash flooding in Camden sent several feet of water into basements, destroying furnaces, hot water heaters, and personal property. In August, storms in Pennsauken left at least six homes with flooded basements, with residents suspecting sewer backups pushed water into their homes from the wrong direction. Later that month, dramatic video from Glassboro showed floodwaters bursting through glass doors and inundating a student rental's lower level.

A Regulatory Framework Under Strain

New Jersey has taken steps to address the growing risk. In 2019, the state authorized municipalities to create stormwater utilities, which would allow towns to charge property owners a fee based on the amount of runoff their properties generate and use the revenue to fund drainage improvements. The tool is designed to provide a dedicated funding source for the kind of infrastructure maintenance and upgrades that general budgets often neglect.

But nearly seven years later, adoption has been limited. Many municipalities have not established utilities, leaving a financing mechanism unused in the communities that need it most.

At the local level, some towns are taking action. Bradley Beach, a coastal community subject to tidal flooding and high groundwater, adopted an ordinance in March 2026 that prohibits sub-grade garages and requires basements to maintain a minimum three-foot separation from the documented seasonal high groundwater table. The ordinance cites the need to“protect life and property, reduce public and private flood damage, and promote resilient construction practices.”

“Bradley Beach is doing the right thing by acknowledging that groundwater conditions and flood risk have to be factored into how we build,” Snipes said.“But for existing homeowners who are already dealing with water intrusion, the solution has to start with understanding the specific mechanism causing the problem. Is it surface water, groundwater, sewer backup, or a combination? The remedy is different for each.”

The Cost of Waiting

The financial case for proactive management is substantial. A 2025 report by Allstate, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation found that every dollar not invested in disaster resilience results in an average of $22.60 in lost future economic activity after a disaster strikes, with some scenarios projecting losses exceeding $30 for every dollar not spent on preparedness. For river and coastal communities, the multiplier can be even higher.

A separate analysis of a Blue Acres buyout project in Manville's Lost Valley neighborhood found that the effort saved more than twice its cost in avoided flood damages, providing a local case study in the value of mitigation.

Management, Not Just Repair

For homeowners facing water intrusion, Snipes emphasizes that the first step is diagnostic, not construction.

“A wet basement is a symptom. It is not a diagnosis,” he said.“Homeowners need to understand the source of the water before they invest in a solution. Sometimes it is surface water that can be addressed with simple grading and downspout extensions. Sometimes it is groundwater under pressure that requires an interior drainage system. And sometimes it is a combination of factors, including aging infrastructure that the town is responsible for.”

About Heritage Renovations Waterproofing of Essex County

Heritage Renovations Waterproofing of Essex County is a division of Heritage Renovations of New Jersey LLC, a construction management company serving Essex County and surrounding areas. The division specializes in diagnostic water intrusion assessments, interior perimeter drainage systems, sump pump installation, and crawl space moisture management for residential and commercial properties. The company's approach begins with identifying the actual source and mechanism of water entry before recommending any corrective strategy. NJ HIC License #13VH13599800.