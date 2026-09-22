Fractl To Host Two Invitation-Only Founder And Investor Gatherings In Singapore On 7 October 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Fractl founder Rime Salmi and guests at previous Fractl founder and investor gatherings in Singapore, with the Marina Bay skyline."Fractl will host two invitation-only gatherings in Singapore on 7 October 2026: a founders and investors brunch presented with InstaSwap and Skynet Trading, and a VCs and LPs cocktail hour presented with The Rodman Law Group.

SINGAPORE - September 22, 2026 - Fractl, a global network that connects startups with capital, announced two invitation-only gatherings in Singapore on 7 October 2026. The Founders and Investors Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is presented with InstaSwap and Skynet Trading. The VCs and LPs Cocktail Hour runs from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is presented with The Rodman Law Group.

This is the third consecutive year Fractl has organised gatherings in Singapore. Both take place during a week of industry events in the city from 7 to 11 October, though Fractl's gatherings are independent and are not organised by or affiliated with the main conference.

Neither gathering is open to the public. Attendance is by invitation, each application is reviewed individually, and guest lists are closed once the room is full. Venue addresses are never published: approved guests alone receive the location, and walk-in attendance is not possible. Fractl says the closed-door format is what allows founders and allocators to speak candidly.

"It is an honour to return to Singapore for a third consecutive year to host our events, bringing together the builders leading the fintech and deep tech space as well as the capital allocators funding the next generation of innovation," said Rime Salmi, founder of Fractl.

The midday brunch seats a vetted group of 100 to 150 founders and investors, including venture capital firms, funds and angel investors, for direct fundraising conversations. Founders come to meet capital and advance a live raise; investors come to source and assess deals. A selected group of startups is invited to pitch, with Ivan Patriki, founder of QuantMap and co-host of the On the Margin podcast, joining as special guest judge. The brunch is presented with InstaSwap, a cross-chain execution platform live since 2018, and Skynet Trading, a market maker established in 2019 that has worked with more than 500 clients.

The afternoon cocktail hour is investor-only and convenes venture capital firms, limited partners, family offices, institutional allocators and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. General partners raising a fund meet the allocators who commit to funds, and allocators meet the managers and co-investors they may back across the Asia-Pacific region. It is presented with The Rodman Law Group.

Fractl organises curated, closed rooms rather than large networking receptions, and each room is built for capital to move. Participants are selected by professional role and stated area of focus, so that founders meet investors whose mandate matches their stage and sector.

Applications for the brunch are at and applications for the cocktail hour at Both are subject to approval.

Fractl has organised more than 40 investor gatherings worldwide, in cities including New York, San Francisco, Miami, Paris and Seoul, drawing more than 66,000 registrants to date.

Following Singapore, Fractl's schedule includes San Francisco Tech Week, Solana Breakpoint in London, Abu Dhabi Finance Week in the United Arab Emirates, and the Family Office Super Summit.

Fractl works with a limited number of partners at each gathering, selected for relevance to the participants in the room, and structures partner participation around a contribution to the programme rather than product presentation.

About Fractl

Fractl is a global network of 19,000 founders and more than 5,000 venture capital firms, family offices and funds of funds, brought together through curated in-person investor events. Its two formats are the Founders and Investors Brunch, a vetted gathering of 100 to 150 founders and investors, and the VCs and LPs Cocktail Hour, an investor-only session for venture capital firms, limited partners, family offices and institutional allocators. Fractl has hosted more than 40 investor gatherings worldwide. Contact and further information are available through the media contact below.

About InstaSwap

InstaSwap is a privacy-first, non-custodial cross-chain execution platform, live since 2018 and trusted across more than 66 chains. The platform brings swaps, spot, perpetual futures, tokenised assets, and confidential settlement into one execution layer for traders and the wallets, apps, and protocols building on-chain finance. More information is available at

About Skynet Trading

Skynet Trading helps projects navigate Web3 markets with transparent liquidity solutions that deliver deep liquidity and improve market efficiency. A market maker established in 2019 with a track record of more than 500 clients, its institutional-grade infrastructure spans more than 60 centralised exchanges, 20 decentralised exchanges and 10 virtual machines. More information is available at

About The Rodman Law Group

Rodman Law provides legal counsel to the Web3 ecosystem and other emergent industries, from fundraising and structuring to regulatory strategy, M&A, and day-to-day commercial and operational needs. The firm represents companies, protocols, founders, fund sponsors, and high-net-worth individuals with a pragmatic approach built for fast-moving markets. More information is available at