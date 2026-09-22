New Tampa Bay Directory Puts 858 Med Spas And Laser Clinics In One Searchable Database

MENAFN - GetNews) Tampa Med Spa Finder has launched a free, searchable directory of 858 medical spas, laser clinics, and skin studios across Tampa Bay. Every listing carries the clinic's Google rating, review count, services, hours, and neighborhood, so users can compare clinics side by side instead of opening dozens of individual websites. The directory is free to use and free for clinics to appear in.

TAMPA, Fla. - September 22, 2026 - Tampa Med Spa Finder, a free directory covering 858 medical spas, laser clinics, and skin studios across the Tampa Bay area, has launched. It brings together in one searchable database what was previously scattered across hundreds of individual clinic websites, social media profiles, and map listings.

Anyone who has tried to book a treatment in the region knows the problem. A search returns a handful of clinics that bought ads, a map with dozens of pins and no way to compare them, and review pages that have to be opened one at a time. Narrowing that down to a few credible options near home has meant a lot of open tabs directory approaches it as a data problem. Every listing carries the clinic's Google rating, total review count, treatment list, opening hours, phone number, website, and neighborhood. Visitors can filter by treatment, browse by neighborhood, and sort by rating or review volume, which makes it possible to compare twenty clinics in a few minutes.

The database covers twelve treatment categories, including laser hair removal, laser skin treatments, facials and HydraFacial, chemical peels, microneedling, body contouring, dermal fillers, and IV therapy, across thirteen areas of the metro: South Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Carrollwood, Westchase, Westshore, Downtown and Channelside, New Tampa, Seminole Heights, Ybor City, Town 'n' Country, and the USF and Temple Terrace area.

Behind the listings sit 126,725 Google reviews. The directory uses that volume to flag the clinics with the strongest track records: a "Top Rated" badge goes to any clinic holding a 4.9-star rating with at least 200 reviews, which currently applies to 101 of the 858. The badge is calculated automatically from public review data and cannot be bought. Roughly a third of listed clinics, 303, have more than 100 reviews behind their rating."Nobody sets out to read four hundred Google listings, but that's effectively what choosing a clinic here has required," said Jason Carroll, founder of Tampa Med Spa Finder. "Everything people need to make a shortlist already exists in public. It was just never collected in one place and put in a table. That's the whole idea: give people the numbers, in one view, and let them decide."

The site also publishes plain-language guides, including "How to Choose a Med Spa in Tampa" and "Med Spa vs. Day Spa vs. Dermatologist: Which One Do You Need?", written for people new to the category Med Spa Finder is free to use, and clinics are listed at no cost. Featured placements are sold separately and labeled as paid wherever they appear, and they have no effect on the Top Rated badge or on how listings are ranked by rating.

The directory is available at tampamedspafinder.

About Tampa Med Spa Finder

Tampa Med Spa Finder is an independent guide to medical spas, laser clinics, and skin studios in the Tampa Bay area. It compiles listings for 858 clinics from public sources and organizes them by treatment, neighborhood, rating, review volume, and hours. The directory is not affiliated with any clinic, practice group, or medical provider.