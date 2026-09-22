Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions Clarifies Mortgage Refinance Options For Post-Storm Repair Liquidity

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions explains refinance options for Florida homeowners funding storm repairs before insurance pays."Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions is explaining how refinance and renovation loan options affect the cash gap Florida homeowners face between starting storm repairs and receiving insurance or disaster funding, as hurricane season reaches its September peak.

TAMPA, FL - September 22, 2026 - Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, a Tampa-based mortgage brokerage serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, is clarifying how mortgage refinance options may affect repair liquidity for Florida homeowners after a hurricane or major storm. Repairs usually start before the money arrives. The firm says homeowners often face a gap between the day urgent work begins and the day an insurance payment, reimbursement or other recovery funding lands.

The National Hurricane Center identifies September 10 as the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, with much of the season's activity typically occurring from mid-August through mid-October. Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions says coverage is only half the post-storm question for Florida homeowners. The other half is how a homeowner pays for temporary repairs, deductibles and contractor deposits while claim and financing timelines are still running.

Under Florida Statute 627.70131, residential property insurers have 60 days after receiving notice of an initial, reopened or supplemental property claim to pay or deny the claim, or a portion of it, unless the delay is caused by factors beyond the insurer's control. The Florida Department of Financial Services also advises homeowners to make the emergency repairs needed to protect the property, such as tarping a roof or boarding a broken window, and to keep the receipts for claim documentation.

Florida hurricane deductibles can create an immediate cash need on their own. Florida Statute 627.701 requires insurers to offer hurricane deductible options of 2%, 5% and 10% of the policy dwelling limit. On a home insured with a $400,000 dwelling limit, a 5% hurricane deductible comes to $20,000 the homeowner pays before any claim payment begins.

“Most people meet their hurricane deductible on the worst possible day,” said Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez, President and CEO of Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions.“The coverage may be there, but the cash timing can still be hard. A deductible, temporary protection, inspections, and contractor deposits can all come due before the full claim picture is settled. That is where homeowners need to understand what mortgage refinance options can and cannot do.”

Federal disaster assistance is not designed to replace insurance. FEMA's Individual Assistance Program and Policy Guide states that Individuals and Households Program assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions says that distinction matters because homeowners often assume one source will cover the whole repair bill, when the real answer usually combines insurance proceeds, savings and a financing option that fits the contractor's payment schedule.

A conventional cash-out refinance is the option homeowners think of first. It may not be available immediately after storm damage. Fannie Mae cash-out refinance rules require at least one borrower to satisfy ownership seasoning requirements before the new loan disburses, subject to limited exceptions, and any first mortgage being paid off through the refinance must generally be at least 12 months old. Fannie Mae guidance for properties affected by a disaster also requires lenders to address property condition before delivery of the loan, especially when the damage affects safety, soundness or structural integrity.

“The refinance a homeowner wants after a storm is often the one that needed to be reviewed before the storm,” Gonzalez said.“If the home has unresolved damage, the question is not just the rate or the monthly payment. The question is whether the property, the existing loan, the repair plan and the timeline fit the program rules.”

For damaged homes, renovation loans may be part of the discussion. FHA's 203(k) rehabilitation program can let eligible borrowers finance certain repairs into a mortgage based on the property's as-completed value. The Limited 203(k) program covers eligible repairs up to $75,000; the Standard 203(k) program handles more extensive work, including major structural repairs. HUD Mortgagee Letter 2026-06, issued June 23, raised the maximum number of Limited 203(k) draw requests from two to four per contractor, a change HUD said was intended to reduce the contractor cash-flow disruptions that can lead to delays or abandoned projects.

Homeowners in declared disaster areas may have more room. Fannie Mae's disaster-related limited cash-out refinance guidance (Selling Guide B5-4.2-02) lets eligible homeowners in FEMA-designated Individual Assistance counties refinance a subordinate loan used for disaster repairs, or take reimbursement for documented out-of-pocket costs on completed work, subject to program limits. HUD's Section 203(h) program may also insure 100% financing for eligible borrowers whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged in a presidentially declared disaster area, if the application is made within the required timeframe.

Gonzalez said the review that decides all of this is short: hurricane deductible, mortgage age, property condition, insurance status and repair documentation. Do that before choosing between a mortgage refinance, a renovation loan or a home equity line of credit. She also said homeowners should photograph the property before storm season, keep every repair receipt, and hold off on signing a major repair contract until they know the financing can support the contractor's draw schedule.

Clients have credited that kind of guidance in their own reviews. One reviewer thanked the firm for help with a home purchase and recommended it for mortgage loans and refinancing.

“After Helene and Milton, we watched families sign contracts first and look for the money second, and that order can create problems,” Gonzalez added.“A short refinance conversation before or immediately after storm damage can help a homeowner understand which options are realistic, which ones are blocked by timing or property condition, and which documents need to be gathered before repair work moves too far ahead.”

About Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions

Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions, LLC (NMLS #1912387) is a Tampa-based, Florida-licensed mortgage brokerage offering conventional, FHA, VA and USDA home loans, mortgage refinancing and down-payment assistance programs statewide, with primary service in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. Led by President and CEO Yuleisy Gonzalez Alvarez (NMLS #1507766), the bilingual English-Spanish team provides home loan services in Tampa and helps clients compare available mortgage options based on eligibility, property type, borrower goals and program requirements. The company is located at 3638 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607, and can be reached at (813) 284-4027.

For more information about mortgage refinance options, visit or call Ebenezer Mortgage Solutions at (813) 284-4027.