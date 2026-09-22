Brown County Stump Grinding And Tree Service Expands Tree Service Operations Across South Central Indiana

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service, a locally owned and family-run tree service based in Nashville, Indiana, provides tree removal, hazardous tree removal, stump grinding, storm cleanup, trimming and related tree services throughout Brown County and South Central Indiana."Family-run Nashville tree service builds on its Brown County roots with continued growth throughout Johnson, Bartholomew, Monroe, Morgan, Jackson, Shelby and Marion counties

NASHVILLE, Ind. - September 22, 2026 - Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service is continuing to expand its regional operations beyond Brown County, serving a growing number of residential and commercial customers throughout South Central Indiana and the southern Indianapolis area.

Based in Nashville, Indiana, the locally owned and family-run company has steadily increased its work in surrounding communities and now provides tree removal, hazardous tree removal, stump grinding, storm cleanup, tree trimming and pruning, lot clearing and related services throughout Brown, Johnson, Bartholomew, Monroe, Morgan, Jackson, Shelby and Marion counties.

The growing service area includes Nashville, Nineveh and Prince's Lakes, Franklin, Trafalgar, Bargersville, Greenwood, Columbus, Bloomington, Martinsville, Indianapolis and surrounding communities.

Brown County remains at the center of the company's operations, but demand for tree removal and stump grinding has increasingly taken crews into neighboring counties as more property owners seek a smaller, hands-on alternative for difficult tree work.

“Brown County will always be home for us, but our equipment and crews are traveling farther every month,” said Andrew Morse, owner of Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service.“We've been doing more work around Nineveh and Prince's Lakes, Franklin, Trafalgar, Bargersville, Greenwood, Columbus, Bloomington and the surrounding areas. Much of that growth has come from referrals and from people looking for a local company that can handle difficult tree work from start to finish.”

A hands-on approach to tree work

As a smaller family-run operation, Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service approaches each property individually rather than assuming every project requires the same equipment or removal method.

The company uses professional tree-service equipment, including compact equipment, chippers and stump grinders, while also relying heavily on climbing, rigging and controlled removal techniques when the property or tree calls for a different approach.

Because the company operates with a small crew and a leaner overhead structure, it can often give homeowners cost-conscious options without bringing in unnecessary equipment or overcomplicating the job.

“We don't believe every tree requires a huge piece of equipment sitting in someone's driveway,” Morse said.“We look at the tree, the property, the access and what is around it, then determine the safest and most efficient way to complete the work. Being a smaller operation gives us flexibility and allows us to give homeowners different options based on what the job actually requires.”

That approach has become particularly relevant throughout South Central Indiana, where wooded properties, hills, narrow driveways and homes surrounded by mature trees can make access just as important as the size of the tree itself.

Focus on hazardous and difficult tree removal

South Central Indiana presents tree-service challenges that can differ significantly from those found in more densely developed areas.

Wooded hills, sloped properties, mature hardwoods, narrow access points, long driveways and homes constructed close to established tree lines can make tree removal especially technical when a large tree becomes damaged, begins leaning toward a structure or develops dead or weakened sections.

Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service regularly works with trees located near homes, garages, decks, driveways, fences, utility areas and other structures where simply dropping the entire tree may not be an option.

Depending on the tree and property, removals may involve climbing, rigging and controlled piece-by-piece removal to manage limbs and sections of the trunk around surrounding structures.

“When a large tree is leaning toward a house or sitting in a difficult location, cutting it down is only part of the job,” Morse said.“You have to think about where every section of that tree is going, what is underneath it, how you are going to control it and what the property is going to look like when you leave.”

The company encourages property owners to pay attention to noticeable changes in mature trees, particularly after storms or high winds. A newly developing lean, large dead limbs, broken branches, visible trunk damage, weakened unions or significant changes in the tree's structure may be reasons to have the tree evaluated before another severe weather event occurs.

Tree removal, storm cleanup and stump grinding from one company

In addition to hazardous tree removal, Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service handles conventional tree felling, tree trimming and pruning, storm damage cleanup, brush and debris removal, lot clearing and stump grinding.

Storm-related tree work has become an increasingly important part of the company's operations throughout the region. Crews handle fallen trees, damaged limbs, blocked driveways, storm debris and trees left unstable following thunderstorms, high winds and other severe weather.

Once a tree is removed, the company can continue the project through debris removal, cleanup and stump grinding.

Stumps are generally ground approximately 6 to 12 inches below grade, depending on the location of the stump, the surrounding property and how the area will be used afterward. Grinding below grade allows property owners to reclaim lawn space, prepare for landscaping, remove mowing obstacles or clear an area for future improvements.

“Stump grinding is where our company started, and it continues to be a major part of what we do,” Morse said.“As we've grown, customers have asked us to handle more of the entire project. Today, we can take care of the tree, the stump, the debris and the cleanup instead of leaving the homeowner to coordinate several different contractors.”

Growth driven by referrals and regional demand

The company's expansion reflects a service area that has gradually grown through completed projects, customer referrals and increased demand outside Brown County.

Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service now regularly evaluates projects throughout South Central Indiana, including Johnson County communities such as Nineveh, Prince's Lakes, Trafalgar, Franklin, Bargersville and Greenwood, as well as Columbus and Bartholomew County, Bloomington and Monroe County, Martinsville and Morgan County, and communities throughout Jackson, Shelby and Marion counties.

The broader footprint also allows the company to serve homeowners and property owners throughout the greater Indianapolis area when the scope of the project and location are a good fit for its crews and equipment.

For Morse, the growth is less about becoming a large regional operation and more about extending the same locally focused service into additional communities.

“Our growth outside Brown County has happened naturally,” Morse said.“We take care of a project, someone sees the work or hears about us from a customer, and the next call may come from another town or another county. We want to keep growing that way, by doing good work, giving people options and building relationships with the communities we serve.”

Despite the broader service area, Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service continues to operate from Nashville, Indiana, with Brown County remaining the foundation of the business.

The company maintains an online portfolio featuring completed tree removals, hazardous trees near homes and driveways, stump grinding projects, storm cleanup and other tree-service work throughout the region.

More information about Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service, available services and its South Central Indiana service area can be found at .

About Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service

Brown County Stump Grinding and Tree Service is a locally owned and family-run tree service based in Nashville, Indiana. The company provides tree removal, hazardous tree removal, stump grinding, tree trimming and pruning, storm damage cleanup, lot clearing, brush removal and debris cleanup throughout Brown County and communities across South Central Indiana. Its growing service area includes Brown, Johnson, Bartholomew, Monroe, Morgan, Jackson, Shelby and Marion counties.