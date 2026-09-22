NAF, ACC To Empower Jordan's Unprivileged Families In Agricultural Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 22 (Petra) – National Aid Fund (NAF) and the Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to launch financing and lending services for the agricultural sector.

Aimed to support beneficiary families and achieve their economic empowerment, the agreement links training activities with financing opportunities and establishment of productive projects.

During the signing ceremony, NAF Director General Khitam Shneikat stated the agreement aligns with the fund's "strategic" shift to foster economic empowerment and invest in human capital.

She said this vision is achieved by helping beneficiaries develop their skills and transition gradually from reliance on aid to the capacity to work and produce.

Shneikat added that the agreement represents a "feasible" step in implementing the NAF's approach of transitioning from aid dependency to self-reliance, which would "open pathways for beneficiary families to leverage their capabilities and skills and build more sustainable income sources." In turn, ACC Director General Mohammad Doujan stated that the agreement strengthens the state's inter-agency integration in supporting and empowering underprivileged households.

Doujan affirmed the ACC's readiness to provide developmental financing to eligible beneficiaries, in accordance with established criteria.

Doujan added that the step to link training with financing and production helps transform the beneficiaries' acquired skills into productive projects and income sources, while also enhancing sustainability of these ventures.

As for its scope, the agreement falls within the framework of strengthening the mutual partnership and supporting economic empowerment efforts for beneficiary families, which would increase their ability to achieve self-reliance and participate in economic productive activity.

//Petra// AG