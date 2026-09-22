FM Partakes In Arab-Islamic Ministers Meeting In New York

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 22 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi took part Monday in a meeting of eight Arab and Islamic countries in New York.

During talks, the foreign ministers called for "full" implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for Gaza, preservation of the ceasefire, and progress toward Palestinian statehood.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Egypt's Permanent Mission in New York on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting issued the following statement: The foreign ministers of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt met in New York on Sept. 21, 2026, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The ministers expressed deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza and called on Israel to immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including ensuring the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and early recovery supplies and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.

They stressed the need to preserve the ceasefire and end all violations.

The ministers emphasized that the Road Map is an integral part of the Comprehensive Plan and provides the framework for implementing its Second Phase, including the decommissioning of weapons alongside full Israeli withdrawal, deployment of the International Stabilization Force, the assumption by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza of its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip, and the launch of early recovery and reconstruction across Gaza.

They called on all parties to fulfill their respective commitments in good faith and without delay.

The ministers reiterated their categorical rejection of any measures aimed at expelling or forcibly displacing the Palestinian people from their homeland or altering the territorial or demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

They condemned illegal measures aimed at consolidating Israeli control and annexation, including accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation, demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism, and forced displacement, and called for their immediate reversal.

The ministers also expressed grave concern over measures that undermine the historical and legal status quo of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

They welcomed recent measures taken by the United Kingdom, as well as broader national and European efforts, in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, including measures aimed at halting trade with illegal Israeli settlements. They called for further effective steps to end settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence.

The ministers stressed that Gaza must remain an integral part of Palestinian territory and reaffirmed that implementation of the Comprehensive Plan should contribute to reunifying the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

They also called for a credible and irreversible pathway toward the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital through implementation of the two-state solution.

The ministers commended US President Donald Trump's leadership and underscored what they described as the indispensable role of the United States in ensuring implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.

They called for sustained and active US engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfill their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to implementing the Road Map.

The ministers maintained that tangible progress on the ground would strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and generate needed momentum.

They reaffirmed their readiness to continue working collectively with the United States, the Board of Peace, the Palestinian Authority, and all relevant parties to advance full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, fulfill their right to self-determination and independent statehood, and achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region.

//Petra// AO