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Authorities Uncover 3Km Illegal Water Pipeline In Zarqa

Authorities Uncover 3Km Illegal Water Pipeline In Zarqa


2026-09-22 09:12:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) - Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) uncovered illegal water connections in Western Hallabat and "Alsmint Alabyad" Street in Zarqa on Tuesday.

In its statement, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said perpetrators laid nearly 3 kilometers of illegal pipelines to supply 90 homes, multiple farms, and three large storage pools.

The ministry is calculating the volume of stolen water and will press formal charges once the assessment is complete.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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