Riyadh Air To Launch Direct Flights To Milan Malpensa From December
The airline, a recently established player aiming to become a major force in Middle Eastern aviation, will operate the route four times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
According to the published schedule, the Milan-bound flight RX 519 will depart Riyadh at 2:45 am, landing in Malpensa at 7:05 am. The return flight, RX 520, is scheduled to depart Milan at 9:55 am, arriving in Riyadh at 5:15 pm.
Tickets for the new route are already available for purchase through the airline's official website.
The launch adds another European gateway to Riyadh Air's expanding network as the carrier continues building out its international route map.
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