American Airlines Named Inter Miami CF's First Airline Partner

Under the deal, American also becomes an official partner of Inter Miami CF and a founding partner of Nu Stadium and Miami Freedom Park, the club's upcoming home venue.

As part of the agreement, American will hold naming rights to the West Club at Nu Stadium, which will be rebranded the American Lounge. The premium hospitality space spans the stadium's entire West Stand and offers more than 1,800 seats.

The partnership also includes international rights aimed at supporting the global growth of both organizations.

Inter Miami CF Perks, offered through American's AAdvantage frequent-flyer program, will give members access to pitchside viewing during the second half of matches, travel packages that include accommodation and lounge access, and trips to away fixtures.

AAdvantage members will additionally be able to redeem miles for select match tickets and other club experiences.

Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami CF and Nu Stadium, said the club sought an airline partner matching its global ambitions, calling American a fit due to its Miami roots and international reach.

Juan Carlos Liscano, American's Senior Vice President of Miami International Airport operations, said the carrier's history of supporting Miami's growth as a cultural and tourism hub aligned with the club's rising global profile.

Miami is one of American's largest hubs and serves as a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. The airline said its network in the region, the largest among US carriers, positions it to connect Inter Miami fans travelling to and from South Florida.

American will also feature in club content initiatives, including a travel-themed series covering journeys tied to Inter Miami CF through the season.

Beyond fan-facing benefits, the two organizations plan to collaborate on community initiatives throughout the year. An annual American Theme Night will also be held, with the first edition scheduled for October 14.

Inter Miami CF said the airline has joined an expanding list of partners for Inter Miami CF as the club prepares for a new phase centered on Nu Stadium. The surrounding district is being developed as a year-round destination combining football, entertainment, dining, retail, and community programming.