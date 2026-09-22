SBU Detains Russian Agent In Kyiv Preparing To Assassinate Russian Opposition Figure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the SBU.

SBU counterintelligence service foiled another high-profile assassination ordered by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) that was to be carried out in Ukraine. During a special operation in Kyiv, an alleged Russian agent was detained after receiving instructions to assassinate a Russian opposition activist who currently heads one of Ukraine's nationwide public organizations.

According to the investigation, the woman was supposed to shoot the activist from an ambush near a Kyiv gym where he works as a kickboxing coach. In this way, Russia sought to kill the Russian opposition figure, who had fought for Ukraine since 2022, first in the Kyiv region and later on the eastern front.

SBU officers acted preemptively and detained the suspect near the sports complex while she was conducting further reconnaissance of the area to select a firing position for the planned attack.

According to the case materials, the Federal Security Service recruited the unemployed woman, a resident of temporarily occupied Melitopol, to carry out the assignment.

The investigation established that Russian intelligence services recruited the woman in exchange for dropping a criminal case against her for illegal drug possession. The recruited agent underwent training at a local“FSB branch,” where she was taught operational security, terrain navigation and firearms handling.

After completing her training, the agent was sent to Zhytomyr via Belarus and then traveled to Kyiv.

In the capital, the suspect regularly changed hotel addresses. Whenever she left her room, she left a mark on the door to check whether anyone had entered.

Later, the agent received coordinates from her Russian handler for a weapons cache in a forested area of the capital, where she retrieved a pistol and ammunition.

SBU counterintelligence officers found the weapon during a search of the suspect's hotel room. They also seized a smartphone she had used to communicate with her FSB handler, whose identity has already been established by the SBU.

SSU foilsplot to assassinate public activist in Kyiv region, arrests suspect

SBU investigators notified the agent that she was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported, the SBU, in coordination with the National Guard, the prosecutor's office and the National Police, detained a man who attempted to assassinate Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the“Khartia” Corps. Russian intelligence services had recruited him by posing as SBU officers.