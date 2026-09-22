Russians Strike Kharkiv With Drone, Woman Injured
“A hostile drone struck the city's Kyivskyi district. We are determining the details,” the mayor wrote.
In a subsequent post, he said that one person was known to have been injured.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that medics were providing assistance to a 37-year-old woman.Read also: Russian forces strike Lozova community: Woman killed, child injured
As reported, Russian forces struck a shopping mall in Kharki v on September 17. One of the employees who was in a shelter required medical assistance after the attack.
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