Russians Strike Kharkiv With Drone, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov's post on Telegram.

“A hostile drone struck the city's Kyivskyi district. We are determining the details,” the mayor wrote.

In a subsequent post, he said that one person was known to have been injured.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, clarified that medics were providing assistance to a 37-year-old woman.

Russian forces strike Lozova community: Woman killed, child injured

As reported, Russian forces struck a shopping mall in Kharki v on September 17. One of the employees who was in a shelter required medical assistance after the attack.