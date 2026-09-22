Support For Ukraine Among Priorities: General Staff Details NATO Military Committee Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff's press service on Facebook, which cited the NATO Representative Office in Ukraine.

“Support for Ukraine is among the key priorities of the meeting of NATO chiefs of defense in Copenhagen. The NATO Military Committee, the Alliance's highest military body, held its annual conference on September 18–19, attended by the chiefs of defense of all 32 NATO member states and NATO's two strategic commanders,” the statement said.

The discussions focused on implementing the decisions of the NATO Summit in Ankara, further strengthening the Alliance's collective deterrence and defense, developing innovation and technology, and supporting Ukraine.

chief reaffirms Alliance's continued military support for Ukrain

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone emphasized that the Alliance remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine. Allies continue to provide equipment, training and assistance while also drawing on the important lessons from Ukraine's heroic defense.

During the conference, the Allies also discussed accelerating combat readiness, developing capabilities for operations in a multi-domain environment, and the need to accelerate the expansion of defense production.

As reported, a two-day NATO-organized meeting of military officials, representatives of international organizations, NGOs and academics was held in Brussels to discuss ways to minimize and respond to harm to civilians during military operations.

Photos sourced from @NATO