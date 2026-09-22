FM Sybiha Calls For Increased Pressure On Russia At G7 Meeting In New York

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The diplomat announced this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha noted that he attended the meeting to thank partners for their support of Ukraine and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot for France's presidency.

“I urged G7 allies to maintain and strengthen pressure on Russia. I also provided detailed argumentation on why easing any sanctions is unacceptable,” he emphasized.

The parties also discussed a number of additional measures: from sanctions targeting Russia's missile capabilities to travel bans on Russian combatants and the full utilization of frozen Russian assets.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked partners who announced new contributions to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and energy resilience ahead of winter, and emphasized that Ukraine is committed to ending the war and has realistic solutions.

“Time to double down and make Putin step back,” Sybiha added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 22, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in New York to attend the General Assembly session and hold talks with Trump.

Earlier, Euronews, citing four EU diplomats, reported that France had joined Slovakia in calling for Usmanov's removal from the EU sanctions list

According to the publication, Slovakia has long insisted on the removal of Usmanov and another Russian businessman, Mikhail Fridman, from the list. Paris, Euronews claims, supported the demand regarding Usmanov, presenting it as a possible political compromise in negotiations on extending the sanctions.

FMcriticizes Budapest's stance on Ukraine, says Orbán has gone, but his policies thriving

The current EU personal sanctions against individuals and organizations linked to the Russian regime and the Russian military-industrial complex were set to be extended until September 15. This requires the unanimous consent of all EU member states.

European Union countries extended the personal anti-Russian sanctions by only 7 days -until midnight on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. This decision was adopted by the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper) amid sharp disagreements over the removal of Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Friedman from the sanctions lists.