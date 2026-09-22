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Hyderabad gets its First Direct Metro-to-Residential Skywalk with Vaasavi Group in LB Nagar
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Hyderabad gets its First Direct Metro-to-Residential Skywalk with Vaasavi Group in LB Nagar
Addressing last-mile connectivity at one of Hyderabad Metro's busiest stations; walk time reduced to minutes from concourse
Hyderabad, 16 September, 2026 — Vaasavi Group, one of Hyderabad's leading real estate developers, announced Hyderabad’s first elevated skywalk connecting LB Nagar Metro Station directly to its flagship residential township - Vasavi Ananda Nilayam. As per recent updates, the project obtained the key statutory clearances to proceed with construction. The project, once completed, will give direct access to the metro for 3600 residents.
The elevated skywalk project is being developed through the Group's developing entities, Vasavi Avenues LLP and SR Infra & Developers.
The elevated direct-to-home Skywalk being Hyderabad’s first will offer easy accessibility and safe road access to not just Vaasavi’s Anandailayam residents but general commuters of LB Nagar. The Skywalk lifts pedestrian movement off a stretch of NH-65 that carries highway-speed traffic with little pedestrian infrastructure, connecting it directly to the metro concourse.
Being the last stop on the metro’s longest corridor, the station puts the city’s western technology belt within a single interchange, and the area’s own growth has long been tied to the industrial and IT parks to its east.
Once complete, the Skywalk will replace what is today a 10–12 minute walk and road crossing along NH-65 with a direct, safe, elevated 2–3 minute walk from the metro concourse straight into the Vasavi Ananda Nilayam township.
The project recently secured the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) along with the Traffic Police NOC from the DCP Traffic-II, Malkajgiri. On-ground work-zone traffic diversion permissions, including consent from the ACP LB Nagar Traffic Division and the SHO LB Nagar Traffic PS, will be finalised ahead of barricading and the start of site work.
“We are building for a Hyderabad that will look very different, a decade from now, one where a resident steps out of the lobby, walks a covered path and boards a train without ever setting foot on a highway. Mass transit is only as good as its last mile, and completing that final stretch is where private developers can do the most for a neighbourhood, whether it is a shift worker reaching a factory, a child reaching school or a family reaching a hospital. The Skywalk is our first expression of that idea, and it has been engineered to carry far more than the footfall of today, so that it keeps serving the area as the network stretches eastward and towards the airport. Having its design and safety vetted by IIT Hyderabad gives us, and more importantly our residents, the confidence that what we hand over will hold its own for generations,” said Vijay Kumar Yerram, Chairman & Managing Director, Vaasavi Group.
A First for Hyderabad's Metro-Linked Real Estate
While Hyderabad Metro has previously connected stations directly to malls and IT parks - including Punjagutta, Hitec City, and Irrum Manzil to nearby retail destinations, and Raidurg to Mindspace IT Park - the LB Nagar Skywalk marks the first time a private residential township in the city. The project will be directly and seamlessly linked to a metro station via a dedicated elevated pathway.
The Differentiating Factors
Designed and proof-checked by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, the Skywalk will connect directly with the concourse level of LB Nagar Metro Station. The structure comprises 10 main pillars, each 5.94 m in diameter and 8.64 m in height, spaced 12–14 m apart, built along the footpath adjacent to NH-65, 14.5 m from the central median. An additional pillar has been mapped inside the project boundary to accommodate future service road widening, and the distance between the main skywalk pillar and the internal boundary pillar (with dropping stairs) is approximately 12.5 m.
The elevated pathway will feature dropping staircases along with ramp and lift integration, ensuring accessibility for all pedestrians and easing high-density daily transit off the busy NH-65 corridor.
The Timeline
Construction is stipulated to be completed within 180 days (6 months) from the execution of the LTMRHL agreement. Vaasavi Group will be responsible for execution, construction management, manpower, and ongoing site maintenance during and after construction, per its agreement with LTMRHL.
Vaasavi Group is now focusing on delivery of close to 5000 flats under development across projects including Atlantics, Lake City and Urban, and handovers planned progressively from December 2026. The Group has also acquired a significant portion of the land required for its next phase of growth, with those developments will be announced soon.
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About Vasavi Ananda Nilayam
Vasavi Ananda Nilayam is a mega-scale, 29.37-acre gated township with approximately 72% open spaces, comprising 11 residential and two dedicated Amenities/Clubhouse blocks. The township will offer 3,576 luxury units across 2, 3, and 4/5 BHK configurations ranging from approximately 1,330 sq. ft. to over 4,000 sq. ft. Amenities span more than 12,000 sq. m of dedicated stilt and lifestyle space, including indoor sports facilities, swimming pools, a crèche, and mini-theatres, across twin clubhouses.
The project, approved under Building Permit No. 4530/GHMC/LBN/2022-BP in late 2022, is under active construction with phased handovers: Phase 1 (Towers A, B, D, H) in December 2027; Phase 2 (Towers I, E, G, C) in August 2028; and Phase 3 (Towers J, F, K) in December 2029.
For more information:
About Vaasavi Group-
It is one of Hyderabad’s leading real estate developers with over three decades of excellence in residential, commercial, retail, and IT developments. With more than 30 residential and 17 commercial projects delivered, the Group has developed over 8 million sq. ft and earned the trust of 25,000+ families. Guided by its core values of transparency, integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, Vaasavi Group continues to shape Hyderabad’s skyline while working towards its vision of developing 50 million sq. ft of premium real estate.
For more information:
For editorial queries, kindly contact:
Khurram Belal Aslam
...
Mobile: +91 75418 17141
Hyderabad gets its First Direct Metro-to-Residential Skywalk with Vaasavi Group in LB Nagar
Addressing last-mile connectivity at one of Hyderabad Metro's busiest stations; walk time reduced to minutes from concourse
Hyderabad, 16 September, 2026 — Vaasavi Group, one of Hyderabad's leading real estate developers, announced Hyderabad’s first elevated skywalk connecting LB Nagar Metro Station directly to its flagship residential township - Vasavi Ananda Nilayam. As per recent updates, the project obtained the key statutory clearances to proceed with construction. The project, once completed, will give direct access to the metro for 3600 residents.
The elevated skywalk project is being developed through the Group's developing entities, Vasavi Avenues LLP and SR Infra & Developers.
The elevated direct-to-home Skywalk being Hyderabad’s first will offer easy accessibility and safe road access to not just Vaasavi’s Anandailayam residents but general commuters of LB Nagar. The Skywalk lifts pedestrian movement off a stretch of NH-65 that carries highway-speed traffic with little pedestrian infrastructure, connecting it directly to the metro concourse.
Being the last stop on the metro’s longest corridor, the station puts the city’s western technology belt within a single interchange, and the area’s own growth has long been tied to the industrial and IT parks to its east.
Once complete, the Skywalk will replace what is today a 10–12 minute walk and road crossing along NH-65 with a direct, safe, elevated 2–3 minute walk from the metro concourse straight into the Vasavi Ananda Nilayam township.
The project recently secured the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) along with the Traffic Police NOC from the DCP Traffic-II, Malkajgiri. On-ground work-zone traffic diversion permissions, including consent from the ACP LB Nagar Traffic Division and the SHO LB Nagar Traffic PS, will be finalised ahead of barricading and the start of site work.
“We are building for a Hyderabad that will look very different, a decade from now, one where a resident steps out of the lobby, walks a covered path and boards a train without ever setting foot on a highway. Mass transit is only as good as its last mile, and completing that final stretch is where private developers can do the most for a neighbourhood, whether it is a shift worker reaching a factory, a child reaching school or a family reaching a hospital. The Skywalk is our first expression of that idea, and it has been engineered to carry far more than the footfall of today, so that it keeps serving the area as the network stretches eastward and towards the airport. Having its design and safety vetted by IIT Hyderabad gives us, and more importantly our residents, the confidence that what we hand over will hold its own for generations,” said Vijay Kumar Yerram, Chairman & Managing Director, Vaasavi Group.
A First for Hyderabad's Metro-Linked Real Estate
While Hyderabad Metro has previously connected stations directly to malls and IT parks - including Punjagutta, Hitec City, and Irrum Manzil to nearby retail destinations, and Raidurg to Mindspace IT Park - the LB Nagar Skywalk marks the first time a private residential township in the city. The project will be directly and seamlessly linked to a metro station via a dedicated elevated pathway.
The Differentiating Factors
Designed and proof-checked by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, the Skywalk will connect directly with the concourse level of LB Nagar Metro Station. The structure comprises 10 main pillars, each 5.94 m in diameter and 8.64 m in height, spaced 12–14 m apart, built along the footpath adjacent to NH-65, 14.5 m from the central median. An additional pillar has been mapped inside the project boundary to accommodate future service road widening, and the distance between the main skywalk pillar and the internal boundary pillar (with dropping stairs) is approximately 12.5 m.
The elevated pathway will feature dropping staircases along with ramp and lift integration, ensuring accessibility for all pedestrians and easing high-density daily transit off the busy NH-65 corridor.
The Timeline
Construction is stipulated to be completed within 180 days (6 months) from the execution of the LTMRHL agreement. Vaasavi Group will be responsible for execution, construction management, manpower, and ongoing site maintenance during and after construction, per its agreement with LTMRHL.
Vaasavi Group is now focusing on delivery of close to 5000 flats under development across projects including Atlantics, Lake City and Urban, and handovers planned progressively from December 2026. The Group has also acquired a significant portion of the land required for its next phase of growth, with those developments will be announced soon.
****
About Vasavi Ananda Nilayam
Vasavi Ananda Nilayam is a mega-scale, 29.37-acre gated township with approximately 72% open spaces, comprising 11 residential and two dedicated Amenities/Clubhouse blocks. The township will offer 3,576 luxury units across 2, 3, and 4/5 BHK configurations ranging from approximately 1,330 sq. ft. to over 4,000 sq. ft. Amenities span more than 12,000 sq. m of dedicated stilt and lifestyle space, including indoor sports facilities, swimming pools, a crèche, and mini-theatres, across twin clubhouses.
The project, approved under Building Permit No. 4530/GHMC/LBN/2022-BP in late 2022, is under active construction with phased handovers: Phase 1 (Towers A, B, D, H) in December 2027; Phase 2 (Towers I, E, G, C) in August 2028; and Phase 3 (Towers J, F, K) in December 2029.
For more information:
About Vaasavi Group-
It is one of Hyderabad’s leading real estate developers with over three decades of excellence in residential, commercial, retail, and IT developments. With more than 30 residential and 17 commercial projects delivered, the Group has developed over 8 million sq. ft and earned the trust of 25,000+ families. Guided by its core values of transparency, integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity, Vaasavi Group continues to shape Hyderabad’s skyline while working towards its vision of developing 50 million sq. ft of premium real estate.
For more information:
For editorial queries, kindly contact:
Khurram Belal Aslam
...
Mobile: +91 75418 17141
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