Christine Parsons
- Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University
I am a Professor of Psychological Science at Aarhus University, with a focus on mental health and early parenting. I completed my PhD in Psychology in Ireland, before moving to the University of Oxford for a postdoctoral position in the Department of Psychiatry. My work at Oxford focused on the effects of parenthood on the brain and behaviour, and what changes in mood disorders.Experience
- –present Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University
- 2009 Maynooth University, Ireland, Psychology
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