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Christine Parsons

Christine Parsons


2026-09-22 09:10:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University
Profile Articles

I am a Professor of Psychological Science at Aarhus University, with a focus on mental health and early parenting. I completed my PhD in Psychology in Ireland, before moving to the University of Oxford for a postdoctoral position in the Department of Psychiatry. My work at Oxford focused on the effects of parenthood on the brain and behaviour, and what changes in mood disorders.

Experience
  • –present Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University
Education
  • 2009 Maynooth University, Ireland, Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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