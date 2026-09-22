Christine Parsons

Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University

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I am a Professor of Psychological Science at Aarhus University, with a focus on mental health and early parenting. I completed my PhD in Psychology in Ireland, before moving to the University of Oxford for a postdoctoral position in the Department of Psychiatry. My work at Oxford focused on the effects of parenthood on the brain and behaviour, and what changes in mood disorders.

–present Professor in Psychological Science, Aarhus University

2009 Maynooth University, Ireland, Psychology

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