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Richard Holland

Richard Holland


2026-09-22 09:10:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Animal Behaviour, Bangor University
Profile Articles

My research group focuses on the cognitive processes and sensory mechanisms by which animals navigate and migrate. While my principle focus is at the level of the whole organism I also incorporate aspects of neurobiology, molecular biology, and physics to identify the environmental cues, sensory pathways and mechanisms used by animals to decide how, when and where to move.

My work also operates in a comparative framework as I compare and contrast across species, taxa, age class, spatial scale and sensory mechanisms to reveal how natural selection has acted to shape navigation behaviour in different animal groups.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Animal Cognition, Bangor University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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