Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison

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Dr. Hasmeena Kathuria, MD, ATSF, is the Director of the University of Wisconsin Center for Tobacco Research and Intervention (UW‐CTRI) and the Jan and Kathryn Ver Hagen Professor of Translational Research in Medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She is a tenured Professor of Medicine.

Kathuria is a pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine physician. Her research, advocacy and clinical efforts focus on clinical care, implementation and policy related to tobacco dependence, with particular attention to populations disproportionately affected by tobacco use.

Before joining UW‐CTRI, Dr. Kathuria founded and directed the Tobacco Dependence Treatment Center at Boston Medical Center, including the opt‐out inpatient tobacco treatment program. This program continues to provide tobacco treatment to hospitalized patients regardless of diagnosis or readiness to quit and serves as a model for system-level tobacco care.

She collaborates with UW departments, health systems, state and national programs to advance UW‐CTRI's work to reduce the leading cause of preventable disease and death – tobacco use – in Wisconsin and the nation through research, clinical innovation and policy leadership.

Kathuria is a nationally recognized leader in tobacco control. She served as Chair of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Tobacco Action Committee (2022–2025) and co‐chairs the ATS Tobacco Control Task Force. She currently serves as Co‐Chair of the American Cancer Society National Lung Cancer Roundtable (NLCRT) Tobacco Treatment Task Group. She holds an advisory role related to tobacco initiatives within the American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP). She is a member of the Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco (SRNT) Treatment and Policy Research Networks and a Fellow of the American Thoracic Society (ATSF).

–present Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison

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