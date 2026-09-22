Professor Emeritus of Communication, American University School of Communication

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. W. Joseph Campbell is a professor emeritus of communication at American University in Washington, D.C.

He joined the AU faculty in 1997, after some 20 years as a professional journalist. Assignments in his award-winning journalism career took him across North America to Europe, West Africa, and parts of Asia.

Campbell is the author of seven books, including most recently "Lost in a Gallup: Polling Failure in U.S. Presidential Elections." The book addresses prominent cases in which opinion polls misfired from 1936 to 2020.

Campbell's other books include "1995: The Year the Future Began," which describes watershed moments of a decisive year in American history. Critics have described "1995" as "remarkable" and "compulsively readable." Campbell also has published two editions of the media-mythbusting book, "Getting It Wrong" (2010, 2017). The book won the national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi award for research about journalism.

Campbell taught 20 different courses at AU, including "Myths of the Media," "The American 1990s," "When Polls Go Bad," and "Foreign Policy and the Press." He is a past winner of the "Faculty Member of the Year" award, given annually by AU's student government.

He also has received the "Teaching with Research" award, given by the University's Center for Teaching Research and Learning. Campbell is a past recipient of the University's faculty award for service to the AU community and of the Morton Bender Prize, which recognizes scholarly achievement by an associate professor. Campbell was promoted to full professor in 2009.

For 16 years, Campbell kept his faculty office in McDowell Hall, an undergraduate residence hall on the North Side of the AU campus, as part of a collaborative program with the University's Office of Campus Life. In that position, Campbell sought to promote informal contacts among students and faculty in a residence hall setting, and to emphasize that academic life at AU extends beyond the classroom. He also taught seminar-style classes in McDowell.

–present Professor emeritus, American University, School of Communication

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, PhD in mass communication



American Journalism Historians Association

Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication American Association for Public Opinion Research

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships