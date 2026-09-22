Associate Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University

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Akshaya Jha is an associate professor of economics and public policy at Heinz College. An energy and environmental economist, he studies electricity markets and how policy, regulation, and technological change shape the economic and environmental performance of energy systems. Please see his website for a list of research, external funding, and other activities:

Jha's research interests lie at the intersection of energy and environmental economics and industrial organization. His research uses a combination of economic modeling and causal inference techniques to quantify the economic and environmental costs and benefits of a wide range of policies impacting wholesale electricity supply. In recent work, he has examined the introduction of financial trading to California's wholesale electricity market, the phase-out of nuclear power in Germany, the dramatic growth of rooftop solar capacity in Western Australia, and the determinants of electricity blackouts in India.

He received a BS in Economics and Statistics from Carnegie Mellon University, and a PhD in Economics from Stanford University.

–present Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University

Experience