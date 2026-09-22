Daniel E. Chavez

Research Assistant Professor, University of Tennessee

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Chavez earned his first doctorate in managerial economics at Texas A&M in 2020 while working toward his second doctorate in marketing and supply chain at the University of Kentucky, which he completed in spring 2022. Originally from the mountains in the coffee-growing region of Honduras, Chavez has lived in five countries and ten cities, largely because of the 12 years he spent in the private sector prior to graduate school, which included general management positions at a Global Fortune 300 firm. Chavez satisfies his curiosity through his research foci on sales and pricing; the projects currently in his portfolio focus on applying quantitative models to large data sets and conducting experiments to provide insights to sales organizations on those topics. When not busy with his research and teaching, Chavez likes to play soccer and basketball, run and ride his bike. He loves cooking traditional Latino cuisine, watching anime, dancing, socializing and playing video games.

2022–present Research assistant professor, University of Tennessee Knoxville



2022 University of Kentucky, Ph.D.

2022 Texas A&M University, Ph.D. 2015 Texas A&M University, M.Sc.

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