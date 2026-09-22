Assistant Research Professor of Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder

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Anahi Collado, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Assistant Research Professor at the Crown Institute. With a focus on developing and evaluating culturally sensitive mental health interventions, Collado is dedicated to overcoming barriers-whether structural, sociocultural, or psychological-that hinder access to appropriate mental health care, with a particular emphasis on the Latinx community. Her professional mission involves addressing longstanding disparities in treatment utilization. Collado earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Maryland-College Park and completed her pre-doctoral internship at the San Diego VA Healthcare System. Following this, she pursued a postdoctoral fellowship at Emory University's Child and Adolescent Mood Program.

–present Assistant Research Professor of Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder

Experience