Anahi Collado
- Assistant Research Professor of Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder
Anahi Collado, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and Assistant Research Professor at the Crown Institute. With a focus on developing and evaluating culturally sensitive mental health interventions, Collado is dedicated to overcoming barriers-whether structural, sociocultural, or psychological-that hinder access to appropriate mental health care, with a particular emphasis on the Latinx community. Her professional mission involves addressing longstanding disparities in treatment utilization. Collado earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Maryland-College Park and completed her pre-doctoral internship at the San Diego VA Healthcare System. Following this, she pursued a postdoctoral fellowship at Emory University's Child and Adolescent Mood Program.Experience
- –present Assistant Research Professor of Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder
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