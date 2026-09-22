California Enacts 7 Laws Tightening Data Centre Rules

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SACRAMENTO (US), Sept 22 (NNN-Xinhua) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed seven bills imposing new requirements on data centres related to electricity, water, workforce and land use, according to the governor's office, reported Xinhua.

The package requires greater disclosure of resource use and makes developers responsible for the costs of grid and water infrastructure upgrades tied to their projects, the office said in a news release.

The new laws require data centers to pay their share of electricity grid upgrade costs and comply with California's energy procurement requirements, while requiring new clean-energy supplies to be brought onto the grid, according to the release. The measures are intended to prevent data centers from shifting infrastructure costs to other electricity ratepayers.

Proposed data centres must provide local governments and water suppliers with information on expected water use, water supply, efficiency and drought planning, and must pay for upgrades needed to supply water to their projects, said the release.

The laws also bar data centres from receiving blanket exemptions from environmental review under California's environmental law. Projects seeking streamlined judicial review must demonstrate that they will not shift costs to ratepayers and meet state standards for energy, water and fuel consumption, according to the governor's office.

The seven bills are Assembly Bills 1577, 2383, 2469 and 2619 and Senate Bills 886, 887 and 1168, said the release.

--NNN-XINHUA