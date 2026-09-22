California Declares State Of Emergency To Prepare For Historic El Nino Season

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The US state of California on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency to prepare for what is shaping up to be a potentially historic El Nino season, reported Xinhua.

The proclamation will mobilise state resources and accelerate preparations ahead of potential winter storms, coastal flooding and other impacts, according to a statement from the governor's office.

"The emerging El Nino event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history," the statement said.

The proclamation directs state agencies to protect vulnerable communities, prepare roads and critical infrastructure, stockpile emergency supplies, and help local partners reduce the risk of flooding, landslide and coastal hazards.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern marked by warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific. It can alter weather patterns and bring wetter, more intense winters to California, according to the governor's office.

The office urged Californians to sign up for emergency alerts and make evacuation plans.

--NNN-XINHUA