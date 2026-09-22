Iran's Main Goal At UN Is To Defend People's Rights On Global Stage: FM Araghchi

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (NNN-IRNA) -- Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran's objective at the United Nations is to defend the legitimacy, rights, and interests of the Iranian people, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Speaking to Iranian reporters in New York, Araghchi said the visit comes after an unfair war waged by the United States and the Israeli regime, with the situation still continuing under wartime conditions.

He described the UN as the world's largest international forum and an important platform for countries to present their positions.

Araghchi said this year's gathering would provide a platform to highlight the suffering of the Iranian people and those martyred in the conflict, including victims at a school in Minab and the country's martyred Leader.

He said President Masoud Pezeshkian would address the General Assembly and meet Iranian and foreign intellectuals and media figures, while holding interviews with media outlets.

Araghchi said his meetings with foreign ministers would provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations and defend Iran's national interests.

He criticised Western countries for failing to seriously condemn Israeli actions, saying 168 innocent children were deliberately killed in one moment.

He said this year's General Assembly theme,“Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All,” offered an opportunity to discuss why confidence in the organisation has declined and how it could be restored.

The Iranian delegation will also attend Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement meetings during the four-to-five-day visit.

--NNN-IRNA