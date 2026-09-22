MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Blade Resources Announces Board Appointment and Incentive Grants

September 22, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Blade Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson to the Company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Robertson is a Canadian geologist with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Alberta. After graduation, he spent five years conducting exploration with Corona Corporation and then twenty-four years working at Imperial Metals Corporation (" Imperial "), a mid-tier mining company that has been involved in the development and operation of five mines, primarily in British Columbia. His many roles at Imperial included being responsible for the Red Chris exploration program (" Red Chris ") where he designed and executed a deep drilling program that spanned six years. Mr. Robertson was also on the development team for Red Chris and was awarded the 2016 E.A. Scholz Award for Excellence in Mine Development.

In 2017 Mr. Robertson became the founding Chief Executive Officer of Sun Metals Corp. (" Sun Metals "), which discovered a copper-gold skarn in Northern British Columbia. After guiding Sun Metals through two corporate mergers, he later founded Infinitum Copper Corp., a company with projects in Arizona and Sonora. As president of Prismo Metals Inc., he oversaw the acquisition of copper, gold and silver assets in Arizona, one of the premier jurisdictions for miners and explorers today. Mr. Robertson has also been a director of several private and public mining companies and has recently returned to Imperial in the role of Vice President, Corporate Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Robertson to the Blade board of directors. Steve brings a unique skill set and intimate knowledge of Arizona and the Hot Breccia project to the team. His experience in mine development and porphyry coppers systems will no doubt add value to our exploration efforts at Hot Breccia," commented Mike Blady, CEO and Director of the Company.

Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 350,000 incentive stock options (the " Options "), 725,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") and 675,000 deferred share units (the " DSUs ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with its omnibus incentive plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.33 until September 22, 2031. The RSUs vest after twelve months, following which they will be settled in common shares of the Company. The DSUs vest after twelve months but will only be settled in common shares upon the departure of the holder from the Company.

The Options, the RSUs and the DSUs, and any common shares resulting from the exercise of the Options and settlement of the RSUs and the DSUs, are subject to restrictions on resale until January 23, 2027 in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

For more information please contact:

Mike Blady, Chief Executive Officer

Blade Resources Inc.

...

778.200.0089

/

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Blade Resources Inc.