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Pyrogenesis Inc.

Pyrogenesis Inc.


2026-09-22 09:06:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:38 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that its subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas, received the Final Acceptance Certificate for a previously announced major project undertaken for Tata Steel, one of the world's leading diversified steel producers. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.20.

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