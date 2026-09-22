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Pyrogenesis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:38 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today that its subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas, received the Final Acceptance Certificate for a previously announced major project undertaken for Tata Steel, one of the world's leading diversified steel producers. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.20.
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