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Futures Travel Higher On U.S.-Iran Diplomacy
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's resource-heavy benchmark index inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited potential U.S.-Iran talks at this week's U.N. meeting, while softer commodity prices capped gains.
The TSX leaped 202.75 points to conclude Monday at 36,009.40
The Canadian dollar fell 0.02 cents to 71.24 cents U.S.
December futures grabbed 0.1% Tuesday morning.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with several world leaders, is set to participate in the United Nations General?Assembly later this week.
Markets are closely watching a potential meeting between Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, looking for any breakthrough to ease the six-month-old geopolitical conflict that has fueled inflationary pressures, disrupted global supplies and prompted major central banks?to raise interest rates.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dished off 3.04 points to close Monday at 920.03.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were little changed early Tuesday following a rally driven by stocks tied to artificial intelligence.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials darted higher 145 points, or 0.3%, to 52,620.
Futures for the S&P 500 cleared breakeven 3.5 points or 0.04%, to 7,837.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 16 points, or 0.1%. to 30,800.75.
Shares of Alibaba jumped around 3% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the Chinese technology giant unveiled a new artificial intelligence chip and plans to sharply expand its data center footprint, stepping up its bet on the infrastructure powering the AI boom.
U.S. futures trimmed earlier losses after Japanese wire service Kyodo claimed Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, driving crude oil prices lower. The report cited a single source and has not been independently verified.
Traders' attention will turn to this week's summit in Washington, DC between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Artificial intelligence, the Iran war, tariffs and rare earth metals are expected to be among the key topics covered in the meeting.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng prior to Xi's visit to the U.S.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.2%, while markets in Japan remained on holiday.
Oil prices slipped $2.18 to $93.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices waned $30.90 to $4,353.00 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's resource-heavy benchmark index inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited potential U.S.-Iran talks at this week's U.N. meeting, while softer commodity prices capped gains.
The TSX leaped 202.75 points to conclude Monday at 36,009.40
The Canadian dollar fell 0.02 cents to 71.24 cents U.S.
December futures grabbed 0.1% Tuesday morning.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with several world leaders, is set to participate in the United Nations General?Assembly later this week.
Markets are closely watching a potential meeting between Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, looking for any breakthrough to ease the six-month-old geopolitical conflict that has fueled inflationary pressures, disrupted global supplies and prompted major central banks?to raise interest rates.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dished off 3.04 points to close Monday at 920.03.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were little changed early Tuesday following a rally driven by stocks tied to artificial intelligence.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials darted higher 145 points, or 0.3%, to 52,620.
Futures for the S&P 500 cleared breakeven 3.5 points or 0.04%, to 7,837.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite gained 16 points, or 0.1%. to 30,800.75.
Shares of Alibaba jumped around 3% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the Chinese technology giant unveiled a new artificial intelligence chip and plans to sharply expand its data center footprint, stepping up its bet on the infrastructure powering the AI boom.
U.S. futures trimmed earlier losses after Japanese wire service Kyodo claimed Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, driving crude oil prices lower. The report cited a single source and has not been independently verified.
Traders' attention will turn to this week's summit in Washington, DC between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Artificial intelligence, the Iran war, tariffs and rare earth metals are expected to be among the key topics covered in the meeting.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng prior to Xi's visit to the U.S.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 0.2%, while markets in Japan remained on holiday.
Oil prices slipped $2.18 to $93.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices waned $30.90 to $4,353.00 U.S an ounce.
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