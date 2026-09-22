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Industry News In Brief (September 22, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Mission North has launched a Physical Industries practice focused on companies applying AI across commerce, manufacturing, mobility, and aerospace and defense. Executive VP Melinda Ball (pictured) and VP Eric Stephens will lead the practice under co-CEO Bill Bourdon. The practice formalizes existing work with companies in robotics, autonomous manufacturing, transportation, public safety, retail, logistics and operational technology; current and former clients include Apptronik, Axon, Instacart, Google, Simbe Robotics and Verkada.
SAN FRANCISCO - Highwire has launched AcroAnswers, a proprietary platform for tracking how brands appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. The platform tracks more than 267 prompts and 30,000 AI responses per brand each month, measuring brand visibility, prevalence, perception and topic adjacency. Highwire said the findings can be used to inform earned, owned, social and paid media strategy.
NEW YORK - Woke Media has joined NPR Worldwide as its US partner. The newly launched communications network, created by South Korea-based NPR Intercommunication, connects agencies across 10 markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Woke Media, which opened a European headquarters in Barcelona in 2025, will work with network partners on brands expanding into Western markets.
NEW YORK - Reputation Advisors International has added Thiago Vitale, CEO of Brazil-based Torre Comunicação e Estratégia, to its global network of senior communications professionals. Vitale has more than 23 years of corporate communications, marketing and strategy experience, including previous roles with the Brazilian Construction Industry Chamber and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. His experience at Apex-Brasil included communications around the 2014 World Cup and Brazil's presence at the COP15 climate summit.
SAN FRANCISCO - Highwire has launched AcroAnswers, a proprietary platform for tracking how brands appear across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. The platform tracks more than 267 prompts and 30,000 AI responses per brand each month, measuring brand visibility, prevalence, perception and topic adjacency. Highwire said the findings can be used to inform earned, owned, social and paid media strategy.
NEW YORK - Woke Media has joined NPR Worldwide as its US partner. The newly launched communications network, created by South Korea-based NPR Intercommunication, connects agencies across 10 markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Woke Media, which opened a European headquarters in Barcelona in 2025, will work with network partners on brands expanding into Western markets.
NEW YORK - Reputation Advisors International has added Thiago Vitale, CEO of Brazil-based Torre Comunicação e Estratégia, to its global network of senior communications professionals. Vitale has more than 23 years of corporate communications, marketing and strategy experience, including previous roles with the Brazilian Construction Industry Chamber and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency. His experience at Apex-Brasil included communications around the 2014 World Cup and Brazil's presence at the COP15 climate summit.
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