Account News In Brief (September 22, 2026)

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Virginia has selected Padilla to lead digital marketing for UVA Health talent recruitment following a competitive review. The agency will work with UVA's HR Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Marketing teams on employer branding, audience research, creative development and paid media, with a focus on recruiting nursing and clinical staff. The account will be led from Padilla's Richmond office.



NEW YORK - SUSE has named Finn Partners its North America PR agency of record following a competitive review. Finn will support the enterprise open-source software company with media relations, thought leadership, executive visibility and other communications across its enterprise Linux, cloud, AI and infrastructure businesses.



RICHMOND, VA - Wireside Communications has added six technology companies to its client roster: Aria Networks, Ferveret, Salience Labs, NTT Transatel, Workspot and Xscape Photonics. The agency is providing services including messaging, media relations, content development and industry analyst support. The new clients work across areas including AI infrastructure, data centers, connectivity and digital workplace technology.



BOSTON - Centrical has named Red Lorry Yellow Lorry its US PR agency of record. Led from the agency's Boston office, the account includes earned media, thought leadership and support for company announcements. Centrical provides AI-based coaching and performance tools for frontline employees.



SAN FRANCISCO - Bospar has been named US agency of record for Ecovacs Robotics, which makes home robotics products including Deebot vacuums, Winbot window cleaners and Goat robotic lawn mowers. Ecovacs sells its products in more than 160 countries.

MENAFN22092026000219011063ID1111697537