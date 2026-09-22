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Headland Acquires Brussels-Based Shearwater To Expand EU Capabilities
(MENAFN- PRovoke) BRUSSELS-UK-based reputation and communications consultancy Headland has acquired Shearwater, a Brussels -based political and regulatory advisory firm, establishing a presence in the European capital and adding senior EU public affairs and regulatory expertise. Shearwater also has a London office.
According to Headland, the acquisition will provide clients with“a more extensive EU offer that spans reputation, communications, strategy, political and regulatory advisory, while creating a platform for further international growth.”
Founded in 2020 by Peter Guilford, Hans Kribbe, Toby Orr and Tim Price, Shearwater's integrated Brussels and London team advises clients across the UK, EU, US and international markets, with particular strengths in global trade, competition and M&A, technology and AI, and environmental policy. The firm has a team of 27.
The acquisition follows r\the recent appointment of Janine Lloyd-Jones, formerly director of communication at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as Headland seeks to build a broader international reputation and communications advisory offer after its acquisition of London and New York-based digital strategy, brand and content consultancy Bladonmore in 2025.
Headland is backed by leading private equity investor LDC, who first partnered with the team in 2021 and reinvested in the business in 2024.
According to Headland, the acquisition will provide clients with“a more extensive EU offer that spans reputation, communications, strategy, political and regulatory advisory, while creating a platform for further international growth.”
Founded in 2020 by Peter Guilford, Hans Kribbe, Toby Orr and Tim Price, Shearwater's integrated Brussels and London team advises clients across the UK, EU, US and international markets, with particular strengths in global trade, competition and M&A, technology and AI, and environmental policy. The firm has a team of 27.
The acquisition follows r\the recent appointment of Janine Lloyd-Jones, formerly director of communication at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as Headland seeks to build a broader international reputation and communications advisory offer after its acquisition of London and New York-based digital strategy, brand and content consultancy Bladonmore in 2025.
Headland is backed by leading private equity investor LDC, who first partnered with the team in 2021 and reinvested in the business in 2024.
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