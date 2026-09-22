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A Decade of Saudi Ambition Blossom Accelerator Builds for the Next Era of AI and Innovation
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate National Day, Blossom Accelerator marks its tenth anniversary by reflecting on a journey rooted in Saudi ambition and looking ahead to a future shaped by artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and investment.
Founded in 2016, the same year Saudi Vision 2030 was launched, Blossom Accelerator has grown alongside the Kingdom’s transformation. What began as a vision to broaden access to entrepreneurship has evolved into a global innovation and investment company working across technology, venture capital and institutional innovation.
For Emon Shakoor, the Saudi businesswoman, investor and former neuroscience researcher who founded Blossom Accelerator in her early twenties, the anniversary represents both a personal and institutional milestone.
“National Day is a moment to take pride in what our country has made possible, and to consider what we will contribute next,” said Shakoor, Founder and CEO of Blossom Accelerator and Blossom Capital. “Vision 2030 gave our generation the confidence to think at a global scale. Blossom Accelerator is an expression of that ambition, built by a team determined to turn it into lasting value.”
Over the past decade, Blossom Accelerator has delivered 200 programs, supported more than 4,000 founders and worked with companies and talent across more than 40 countries. Companies supported through its work represent combined valuations exceeding US$2 billion, alongside more than US$250 million in curated investments and a network of more than 500 investors and mentors.
Through its partnership with the Ministry of Investment, Blossom Accelerator is also approaching the milestone of supporting 1,000 international companies entering Saudi Arabia, strengthening its role in connecting founders, institutions, investors and businesses across borders.
As technology continues to reshape economies, Blossom Accelerator is increasingly focused on helping corporate and government leaders turn innovation into measurable business results. Its experience includes engagements with NEOM, ROSHN, DGDA, Elm and Red Sea Global, alongside government entities including SDAIA, RDIA, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Investment.
Through accelerators, venture building, startup scouting, innovation challenges and commercial matchmaking, Blossom Accelerator connects institutional priorities with founders and emerging technologies across AI, cybersecurity, agritech, retail, healthcare, logistics and computer vision.
“Innovation becomes valuable when there is a clear path from a problem to implementation,” Shakoor said. “The starting point is understanding the decision a leader needs to make and then connecting the right technology, people and capabilities to deliver real results.”
Looking ahead, Blossom Accelerator is expanding its work to help corporate and government teams build practical AI skills, entrepreneurial capabilities and ventures from within their own organizations. “The next significant venture may come from a team already inside an organization,” Shakoor said. “Cultivating the next unicorn from within begins with recognizing that potential and giving people the mandate to build. Investing in their capabilities is an investment in the institution’s future.”
As Saudi Arabia marks its Year of Artificial Intelligence, Blossom Accelerator aims to connect the Kingdom’s technological ambitions with the development of its people, businesses and institutions.
The launch of Blossom Capital in 2026 represents another step in that evolution, bringing direct investment alongside Blossom Accelerator’s experience in venture development, institutional partnerships and market access. With eight investments already made, Blossom Capital is focused on backing ambitious founders building technologies with the potential to reshape industries.
Its activities include companies participating in DominAIte, Blossom Accelerator’s AI accelerator, supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) and developed in collaboration with leading technology and AI organizations, including NVIDIA, AWS, Elm, SDAIA and SAB.
“Founders building consequential companies need partners who understand both the technology and the realities of growing a business,” Shakoor said. “We want to back their ambition and help them build the relationships, customer base and execution capabilities that make it sustainable.”
Blossom Accelerator’s international growth remains closely connected to its Saudi roots. Through its partnership with the Ministry of Investment, it helps international businesses establish a Saudi presence and build relationships with local customers, partners and investors.
In 2026, Blossom Accelerator also served as the exclusive soft-landing partner to LEAP and expanded collaborations with organizations including Saudi Electronic University, the Council of University Affairs, Red Sea Global, Servcorp, Saudi Awwal Bank and Savola.
Behind this growth is a diverse team combining Saudi market knowledge with international experience across cultures, disciplines and industries.“There is particular pride in seeing a company founded by a Saudi woman grow into a global business in technology and investment,” Shakoor said. “That pride belongs to the people who built it with me and to a country that has enabled us to pursue our ambitions.”
Looking ahead, Blossom Accelerator plans to expand its corporate and government innovation work, deepen collaboration with universities and family offices, invest in more local and international companies and strengthen the connection between emerging technologies and commercial adoption.
For governments, the opportunity lies in building capabilities and new sources of economic growth. For corporates, it is using technology to improve performance and create future businesses. For startups, it is connecting breakthrough ideas with the capital, customers and markets needed to scale.
“On National Day, we celebrate a country whose ambition continues to raise our own,” Shakoor said. “The next decade will ask us to build companies that compete globally, institutions that can lead through change and opportunities for the next generation. Ten years in, this is just the beginning.”
Founded in 2016, the same year Saudi Vision 2030 was launched, Blossom Accelerator has grown alongside the Kingdom’s transformation. What began as a vision to broaden access to entrepreneurship has evolved into a global innovation and investment company working across technology, venture capital and institutional innovation.
For Emon Shakoor, the Saudi businesswoman, investor and former neuroscience researcher who founded Blossom Accelerator in her early twenties, the anniversary represents both a personal and institutional milestone.
“National Day is a moment to take pride in what our country has made possible, and to consider what we will contribute next,” said Shakoor, Founder and CEO of Blossom Accelerator and Blossom Capital. “Vision 2030 gave our generation the confidence to think at a global scale. Blossom Accelerator is an expression of that ambition, built by a team determined to turn it into lasting value.”
Over the past decade, Blossom Accelerator has delivered 200 programs, supported more than 4,000 founders and worked with companies and talent across more than 40 countries. Companies supported through its work represent combined valuations exceeding US$2 billion, alongside more than US$250 million in curated investments and a network of more than 500 investors and mentors.
Through its partnership with the Ministry of Investment, Blossom Accelerator is also approaching the milestone of supporting 1,000 international companies entering Saudi Arabia, strengthening its role in connecting founders, institutions, investors and businesses across borders.
As technology continues to reshape economies, Blossom Accelerator is increasingly focused on helping corporate and government leaders turn innovation into measurable business results. Its experience includes engagements with NEOM, ROSHN, DGDA, Elm and Red Sea Global, alongside government entities including SDAIA, RDIA, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Investment.
Through accelerators, venture building, startup scouting, innovation challenges and commercial matchmaking, Blossom Accelerator connects institutional priorities with founders and emerging technologies across AI, cybersecurity, agritech, retail, healthcare, logistics and computer vision.
“Innovation becomes valuable when there is a clear path from a problem to implementation,” Shakoor said. “The starting point is understanding the decision a leader needs to make and then connecting the right technology, people and capabilities to deliver real results.”
Looking ahead, Blossom Accelerator is expanding its work to help corporate and government teams build practical AI skills, entrepreneurial capabilities and ventures from within their own organizations. “The next significant venture may come from a team already inside an organization,” Shakoor said. “Cultivating the next unicorn from within begins with recognizing that potential and giving people the mandate to build. Investing in their capabilities is an investment in the institution’s future.”
As Saudi Arabia marks its Year of Artificial Intelligence, Blossom Accelerator aims to connect the Kingdom’s technological ambitions with the development of its people, businesses and institutions.
The launch of Blossom Capital in 2026 represents another step in that evolution, bringing direct investment alongside Blossom Accelerator’s experience in venture development, institutional partnerships and market access. With eight investments already made, Blossom Capital is focused on backing ambitious founders building technologies with the potential to reshape industries.
Its activities include companies participating in DominAIte, Blossom Accelerator’s AI accelerator, supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP) and developed in collaboration with leading technology and AI organizations, including NVIDIA, AWS, Elm, SDAIA and SAB.
“Founders building consequential companies need partners who understand both the technology and the realities of growing a business,” Shakoor said. “We want to back their ambition and help them build the relationships, customer base and execution capabilities that make it sustainable.”
Blossom Accelerator’s international growth remains closely connected to its Saudi roots. Through its partnership with the Ministry of Investment, it helps international businesses establish a Saudi presence and build relationships with local customers, partners and investors.
In 2026, Blossom Accelerator also served as the exclusive soft-landing partner to LEAP and expanded collaborations with organizations including Saudi Electronic University, the Council of University Affairs, Red Sea Global, Servcorp, Saudi Awwal Bank and Savola.
Behind this growth is a diverse team combining Saudi market knowledge with international experience across cultures, disciplines and industries.“There is particular pride in seeing a company founded by a Saudi woman grow into a global business in technology and investment,” Shakoor said. “That pride belongs to the people who built it with me and to a country that has enabled us to pursue our ambitions.”
Looking ahead, Blossom Accelerator plans to expand its corporate and government innovation work, deepen collaboration with universities and family offices, invest in more local and international companies and strengthen the connection between emerging technologies and commercial adoption.
For governments, the opportunity lies in building capabilities and new sources of economic growth. For corporates, it is using technology to improve performance and create future businesses. For startups, it is connecting breakthrough ideas with the capital, customers and markets needed to scale.
“On National Day, we celebrate a country whose ambition continues to raise our own,” Shakoor said. “The next decade will ask us to build companies that compete globally, institutions that can lead through change and opportunities for the next generation. Ten years in, this is just the beginning.”
PAZ Marketing Management
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