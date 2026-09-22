Cimplifi Unveils Maestro And CI Lake: An AI Orchestration Platform That Extends Relativity Air And Accelerates Legal Workflows

NEW YORK – September 22, 2026 - Cimplifi, a leader in AI orchestration for eDiscovery and contract analytics, announced the launch of Maestro and CI Lake, an AI orchestration platform that helps legal teams organize data, accelerate insight, automate workflows, and create transferrable work product across the legal data lifecycle. Working independently or together, Maestro and CI Lake complement and extend Relativity aiR, the AI platform for legal data intelligence, by operationalizing data and insight before and after review. As legal teams adopt generative AI across more use cases, the value of individual AI capabilities grows exponentially when connected through a common orchestration layer that coordinates data, systems, models, and human expertise.

Maestro is the central intelligence layer for AI across the Cimplifi ecosystem, bringing together large language models, purpose-built agents, and automated workflows into a single, cohesive platform. Rather than a standalone chatbot, Maestro governs how AI is applied, routing tasks, activating workflows, and driving execution across systems. CI Lake acts as a secure, scalable repository for legal and investigative data, supporting early analysis, data reuse, and enterprise knowledge retention. Together, Maestro and CI Lake connect legal teams, their data, and their litigation, investigation, and regulatory response work. By streamlining the flow of data, insights, and work product into Relativity aiR, Cimplifi helps preserve context, accelerates decision-making, and maximizes the value of technology investments.

In its initial release, users can engage Maestro through natural language to access source-backed answers, manage their legal technology environment, and trigger workflow actions. Behind the interface, Maestro coordinates agentic workflows-pre-built and configurable processes that can be nested, scaled, and executed with transparency and trust. Users can upload a data source, such as a cell phone extraction, and ask Maestro direct questions about its contents, receiving answers in minutes rather than days. This initial release focuses on natural language administration and early data analysis, helping legal teams arrive in Relativity aiR with greater context, cleaner data, and actionable intelligence already in place.

“Maestro is the command center for AI in legal workflows, while CI Lake provides a scalable foundation for data intelligence and reuse,” said Ari Perlstein, chief technology officer at Cimplifi.“Maestro doesn't just answer questions, it orchestrates systems, activates agents, and drives outcomes. Together, they're designed to help legal teams get more from investments in platforms like Relativity aiR, uncover insights faster, automate routine work, preserve valuable work product, and maintain governance, traceability, and defensibility.”

Maestro is deeply integrated across the Cimplifi technology stack, with CI Transfer and CI Admin operating behind the scenes to move and manage data securely. Cimplifi extends the value of review and analytics platforms by connecting data preparation, workflow orchestration, automation, and knowledge reuse into a unified experience. This integration helps legal teams unlock greater value from their data through intelligent automation and guided execution.

“AI orchestration capabilities can create a multiplier effect for legal teams,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity.“Our partnership with Cimplifi is a great example of that in action. It's about more than the technology. It's about extending the platform and bringing the power of AI together to ultimately better serve the client.”

This announcement comes ahead of RelFest Chicago, an annual conference designed to educate and connect the legal data community Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Attendees can learn more about Maestro and CI Lake at the Cimplifi booth. As AI platforms and orchestration capabilities continue to evolve, Cimplifi and Relativity's partnership reflects both companies' focus on extensibility, helping legal teams bring a broader range of AI capabilities into their workflows in service of better client outcomes.

In the coming months, Cimplifi will expand Maestro with advanced automation, broader model integrations, including planned agent connectivity via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), and additional orchestration capabilities.

About Cimplifi





Cimplifi is a leading legal services provider and AI orchestrator, delivering trusted, outcome‐driven solutions across eDiscovery and contract analytics. As AI adoption accelerates, Cimplifi brings multidisciplinary expertise to orchestrate technology, data, and people into practical, defensible workflows that legal teams can rely on. For more than two decades, clients across law firms, corporate legal departments, and the public sector have trusted Cimplifi to manage risk, control costs, and drive smarter decisions at scale. Our approach integrates proprietary tools, automated workflows, and market-leading technologies to deliver greater transparency, consistency, and measurable outcomes. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 audited to ensure the protection of client data. Cimplifi is a System One company. Learn more at

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