Baker Hughes Ranks First In Energy Sector In 2026 Best Corporate Citizens

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been ranked first among energy companies and 37th overall in the 2026 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, the company said.

The ranking, published by 3BL, assesses the largest publicly traded companies in the US based on publicly available information covering corporate transparency, environmental performance, employee relations, human rights and community impact. The 2026 methodology evaluates 221 factors across seven areas, with data published between June 2025 and June 2026.

"This prestigious ranking has scored the largest publicly traded U.S. companies since 1999 to recognize leaders in non-financial disclosure and positive impact on communities, workers, and the environment worldwide," said the company.

Baker Hughes said its recognition reflects progress in reducing operational emissions and its broader sustainability initiatives. In 2025, the company reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 36.9% compared with its 2019 baseline, the largest reduction recorded by the company to date. Its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity declined by 45.8%, while emissions from facilities fell by 49% from the 2019 baseline. (Baker Hughes)

The company also reported that 41.1% of its electricity came from zero-carbon sources in 2025. Baker Hughes said more than 900 charities worldwide received support from the company during the year, while over 2,100 employees contributed more than 45,000 volunteer hours.

“Baker Hughes has long viewed sustainability as a core to our business strategy and a fundamental part of our culture,” Chief Sustainability Officer Allyson Book said.

According to 3BL, fewer than 20% of companies in the Russell 1000 Index have appeared among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens during the past five years. The organization said the ranking is based entirely on publicly available information and that companies cannot pay or lobby for inclusion.

Baker Hughes operates across the energy and industrial technology sectors, with its portfolio covering oilfield services and equipment, LNG, gas infrastructure, industrial technology and lower-carbon technologies. The company operates in more than 120 countries and has more than 68,000 employees.

Sustainability is incorporated into Baker Hughes' broader strategy, with the company targeting a 50% reduction in its operational emissions by 2030 and net-zero operational emissions by 2050. Its lower-carbon technology portfolio includes carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, geothermal, clean power, digital solutions and emissions-abatement technologies.

Baker Hughes has also identified LNG and gas infrastructure as areas of sustained demand. In its 2025 annual report, the company said it expected continued strength in these markets in 2026, alongside growing opportunities in industrial and distributed power. It also highlighted hydrogen, geothermal, CCUS, energy storage, clean power and emissions-abatement technologies as areas of growth in its new-energy portfolio.

The company has continued to expand its LNG business in 2026. In July, Baker Hughes announced an order to supply six liquefaction blocks for Venture Global's CP2 LNG expansion in Louisiana, bringing the total number of liquefaction modules supplied under the project to 12.

Baker Hughes is also developing technologies for the hydrogen value chain, including production, transportation and utilization. Its portfolio includes electrolyzer technologies, hydrogen compression and gas turbines capable of operating with hydrogen blends and, in some applications, up to 100% hydrogen.