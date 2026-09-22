Canada And Norway Strengthen Defence Cooperation Through Government-To-Government Procurement Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC and the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) that establishes a framework for government-to-government (G2G) defence procurement cooperation between Canada and Norway. The LOI is a concrete implementation of the broader Canada-Norway strategic partnership announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in March 2026.

Norway is one of Canada's closest NATO allies and an important Arctic partner. The LOI enables CCC to explore opportunities for G2G procurement of Canadian defence and security solutions by Norway's government, including ammunition, missiles, UAVs, anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare systems, medical equipment, defence technologies, and related services.

CCC's LOI with NDMA also identifies areas of potential cooperation in support of Ukraine, based on NATO and Ukrainian requirements. Canada and Norway have been steadfast supporters of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, providing billions of dollars in military, financial, and humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian government.

By establishing a formal government-to-government procurement framework with a trusted NATO ally, the LOI further reinforces Canada's reputation as a reliable defence partner while creating opportunities for Canadian defence and security industry. Since 1946, CCC's G2G contracting model has been translating Canada's foreign policy objectives into tangible outcomes for Canadians. Every G2G agreement is backed by a Government of Canada assurance that reduces risk for both Canadian exporters and their foreign government buyers. To learn more, contact CCC.

Quotes

“This LOI delivers a concrete outcome from the Canada-Norway Strategic Partnership and creates a formal G2G acquisition pathway between two trusted Arctic nations and NATO allies. By establishing a government-led framework for defence cooperation, it positions Canadian companies to pursue opportunities in Norway, helps to strengthen the resiliency of allied supply chains, and contributes to shared security objectives, including support for Ukraine.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

“The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) is pleased to have signed an agreement with the Canadian Commercial Corporation. This strengthens our ties with an important NATO partner. The agreement opens up opportunities for closer cooperation, particularly with regard to rapid deliveries to Ukraine.” – Gro Jære, Director General of the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency.

Related

Joint statement by Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre



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CCC is Canada's government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War's designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.