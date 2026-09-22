Bevimi Announces Strategic Partnership With RESOLV Proving Ground To Support Special Operations Veteran Brain Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration brings together cognitive supplementation, physical training and neuroscience-backed protocols to support long-term brain health

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Bevimi and RESOLV Proving Ground are partnering to support Special Operations Veteran brain health

The partnership will combine RESOLV's training methods with Bevimi's scientifically formulated cognitive supplements The organizations plan to generate data to better inform the civilian world about brain health and performance

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevimi, a cognitive health innovation company focused on brain health and cognitive longevity, has entered an official partnership with RESOLV Proving Ground, a nonprofit dedicated to the physical and mental health of Special Operations Veterans.

This partnership unites two organizations driven by rigorous standards and an unyielding commitment to continuous advancement. RESOLV's multidisciplinary approach-grounded in targeted physical training, structured recovery, and neuroscience-backed protocols-directly aligns with Bevimi's focus on the role nutrition can play in supporting cognitive performance, resilience and long-term brain health.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity to serve those who have dedicated their lives to serving us,” said Paul Jacobson, Co-Founder and CEO of Bevimi.“RESOLV brings nutrition, physical training and recovery together in ways that align with our focus on long-term brain health. We're proud to contribute our expertise in cognitive health and explore how targeted nutritional support can complement their work with Special Operations Veterans.”

Together, the two organizations will collaborate to deliver comprehensive solutions for military Veterans, and generate data to better inform the civilian world about brain health and performance. The partnership will combine RESOLV's training methods with Bevimi's scientifically formulated cognitive supplements to support mental resilience and leverage mutual insights to raise the bar for Veteran care and health span.

“We are honored to partner with the expertise at Bevimi,” said RESOLV President Skip Solderholm.“By combining their targeted cognitive supplementation with our physical and neuro training, we have a powerful tool to help Special Operations Veterans adapt, recover and thrive.”

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About Bevimi

Bevimi is a brain health and wellness platform company founded in 2025 by leaders in nutritional science, precision medicine, and clinical research. The company develops science-based nutritional products with novel formulations, supported by clinical evidence and full ingredient transparency. Bevimi is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Learn more at MyBevimi.com.

About RESOLV Proving Ground

RESOLV Proving Ground is a 501c3 nonprofit focused on the physical and mental health of Special Operations Veterans and their families through science driven exercise, nutrition, and cognitive training.

CONTACT: Bevimi Adam Belmont...