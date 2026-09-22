Aurigo Software Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification For Artificial Intelligence Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software, the leading AI company for capital owners, announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the global standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. This achievement confirms that Aurigo's AI management system has been independently audited against requirements for AI governance, risk management, deployment, and ongoing oversight.

"AI introduces risks that go beyond traditional cybersecurity, from data leakage and model drift to bias and unreliable outputs," said Manish Sharma, Chief Information and Security Officer at Aurigo Software. "ISO/IEC 42001 gives us a disciplined way to govern those risks across how we build, buy and use AI. The certification independently validates that our AI management system meets the standard, extending the same discipline we apply to security, compliance and resilience into AI."

The assessment scope covers Aurigo's role in developing AI capabilities and providing AI products to customers. The audit examined how Aurigo assesses risk before an AI feature ships, how model behavior is monitored once it's live, how issues get escalated and fixed, and what evidence exists to show the management system is operating as intended. Lumina AI, Aurigo's AI platform, operates inside this management system, giving customers a consistent governance approach as Aurigo expands AI capabilities across its product suite.

For organizations evaluating AI-native software, ISO/IEC 42001 provides a recognized benchmark during RFPs, security reviews, and due-diligence processes. Rather than relying solely on vendor policies or self-attestation, customers can look to an internationally recognized standard, backed by an independent assessment of how AI-related processes and controls are implemented and managed.

"AI is moving from helping teams find and summarize information to supporting decisions and actions across capital programs," said Kevin Koenig, Chief Technology Officer at Aurigo Software. "For capital owners, the opportunity is to make AI part of day-to-day planning and execution, not a standalone feature. That only works if technology and governance mature together."

Aurigo is among the first construction and capital program management software providers to achieve ISO/IEC 42001, positioning the company to respond to emerging AI requirements as regulation and enterprise expectations continue to evolve.

This achievement builds on Aurigo's broader commitment to security and compliance. Aurigo Masterworks is also FedRAMP Class C Certified and GovRAMP Authorized, supporting the security requirements of federal, state, and local government agencies. Aurigo has also recertified its Business Continuity Management System against ISO 22301:2019 for 2026 and maintains SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 attestations under AICPA standards.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo is an AI-native company that helps capital owners connect planning, construction, and operations in a single environment, improving decision-making and execution. Trusted by over 300 organizations across infrastructure and facilities, Aurigo manages more than $450 billion in capital programs, with over 40,000 projects throughout North America. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada, South Africa, and India. Learn more at .

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