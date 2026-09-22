Kargo's Emissions Reduction Targets Verified By The Science Based Targets Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Near-term targets through 2030 hold 76.4% of Kargo's suppliers by emissions to science-based targets of their own

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, the leader in delivering performance-driving creative and advanced media buying solutions, today announced it has published a validated science-based target on the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) website, formalizing its commitment to measurably reduce its environmental impact by 2030.

The milestone caps three years of work with Alpine Project, a sustainability consultancy for the advertising industry, which has helped Kargo measure, track, reduce, and offset its emissions year over year since 2024. With that data now in hand, Kargo has set the following near-term targets:



Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030, from a 2024 base year

Reduce absolute scope 3 emissions from fuel and energy related activities 100% within the same timeframe Ensure 76.4% of Kargo's suppliers (measured by emissions and covering both purchased goods and services, as well as waste generated in operations and travel) have their own science-based targets by 2030



The supplier commitment extends Kargo's standards past its own operations to the vendors and partners behind client campaigns, where the majority of an advertising platform's footprint typically sits. Brands and agencies with emissions targets of their own increasingly need supply chain partners who can account for theirs.

Kargo's target is now published on the SBTi target dashboard. The announcement builds on work already underway at Kargo, which has produced three emissions reports, independently verified by Cameron-Cole and measured under the ISO standard and the GHG Protocol. Kargo has also achieved one year of CarbonNeutral® certification from Climate Impact Partners, reached through investment in verified carbon-offset projects spanning reforestation, solar and other carbon sequestration initiatives, facilitated by The Climate Registry. Kargo is a member of both The Climate Registry and Ad Net Zero, and has been an active participant in Ad Net Zero Action Groups since 2024.

"There's no single lever that gets you a 42% reduction," said Michael Shaughnessy, Chief Operating Officer, Kargo. "It takes the same discipline applied to every decision across the business, and to the partners we choose to make those decisions with. It's the same thinking behind how we run Kargo: eliminate what's wasteful, keep what performs. Doing that once is easy. Doing it consistently through 2030 is what produces real change."

"Setting a science-based target is a serious commitment, and not one that every company is willing to make, so Kargo reaching this milestone and having it validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative is to be applauded,” said Sebastian Munden, Global Chair, Ad Net Zero.“We have the data that shows incorporating environmental sustainability within a business brings commercial advantages, so this will be welcome news I'm sure to all Kargo's stakeholders, from clients to employees.”

Kargo will continue to report progress against its targets annually as part of its ongoing sustainability disclosures.

About Kargo

Kargo is an advertising platform that brings creative and premium media together to improve performance across screens. We combine high-impact creative with precision targeting and 100% premium inventory across CTV, social, the open web, and retail media. Our proprietary AI and Creative Science® technology power that combination, helping brands drive measurable, full-funnel results while simplifying execution. Founded in 2003, Kargo is a global company headquartered in New York, with offices across the US, APAC, and Europe.

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