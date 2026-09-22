A Faster, Smarter Path From Core To Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ManageMy and INSTANDA Partner to Advance Modern Insurance Experiences Across Life and P&C

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageMy and INSTANDA announced a strategic partnership to help carriers launch products faster and serve policyholders better. The partnership connects ManageMy's Deep Front-End with INSTANDA's no-code core, giving carriers a faster, connected path to modern digital experiences across both life and P&C lines.

Connecting the Core to the Customer Experience

Carriers across life and P&C share a common obstacle: legacy systems that slow claims processing, disconnect workflows, and hinder policyholder self-service. ManageMy and INSTANDA address these obstacles from two directions. INSTANDA's no-code core lets carriers design, launch, and change products and runs policy administration, while ManageMy's Deep Front-End delivers a unified customer, agent, and carrier experience layer on top. Together, the platforms give carriers a connected, no-code stack, without requiring a core system replacement.

“Carriers don't need to choose between a modern core and a modern front end. This partnership gives them both

from day one. Teams can move faster without adding technical debt.”

- Stuart Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer, ManageMy

One Partnership, Built for Both Lines of Business

The integration is designed to serve carriers regardless of product line. Life carriers gain a configurable path from underwriting through in-force servicing, while P&C carriers benefit from faster product iteration and claims-ready workflows. Because both platforms are no-code, carriers can configure products and experiences without lengthy development cycles or added engineering overhead.

“Carriers should be able to change a product in days, not months. Our no-code core paired with ManageMy's experience layer gives life and P&C teams one connected way to build, sell, and service. That is how carriers keep pace with what their customers now expect.”

- Will Wood, Director, Client Solutions & Growth, INSTANDA

Built to Reduce Integration, Not Add to It

The partnership is designed to shorten implementation timelines. Carriers already running INSTANDA's core can adopt ManageMy's experience layer without re-platforming, and carriers using ManageMy's Deep Front-End can configure products and workflows on INSTANDA's no-code core without a long development cycle. The result is a single connected experience for policyholders, agents, and carrier teams, which can reduce total cost of ownership.

About ManageMy

ManageMy provides carriers with technology and services that drive business growth, streamline workflows, and reduce operational costs. Its Deep Front-End platform gives life and P&C carriers a configurable presentation, orchestration, and data application layers across sales, servicing, claims, and customer engagement. Learn more at managemy.com.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA is a global provider of no-code, AI-augmented policy administration and digital distribution technology for insurance. Insurers and MGAs use INSTANDA to design, launch, and manage products across life and P&C lines without engineering overhead. Learn more at instanda.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Kristen Sabatini...